The world’s top chemical weapons detectives just opened a brand new lab
The international body that banned chemical weapons will celebrate its first major achievement sometime this year, the complete destruction of the world’s declared stockpile of banned substances. But at the organizations brand new facility in the Netherlands, scientists from around the world will continue their work to prevent, detect and respond to chemical warfare.
On May 12, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) officially inaugurated its new Center for Chemistry and Technology near The Hague, where the international body will consolidate its existing laboratories and add new monitoring and training programs.
Attacks in the UK and Syria highlight the growing need for forensic chemical expertise
Although almost all countries except Egypt, Israel, North Korea and South Sudan have formally renounced the use of chemical weapons under an international treaty called the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), such chemicals continue to be used indiscriminately. illegal. The OPCW has played a central role in crisis response: its investigators found that nerve gas and chlorine have been used in the Syrian civil war over the past decade, for example, and in 2018 an OPCW team investigated the attempted assassination of a Russian dissident . in the United Kingdom that involved a nerve agent called Novichok.
Historic step forward
The center will allow the OPCW to improve [lab] verification regime by maintaining and developing our chemical weapons knowledge, skills and expertise, says OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias.
It was a historic step forward for the OPCW today, said Paul Walker, a vice chairman of the board at the Arms Control Association, a non-governmental organization in Washington DC, after attending the May 12 presentation. Although the OPCW’s monitoring work had been ongoing for more than a decade, the Syrian civil war catapulted it onto the global stage. That started the whole process of realizing we needed it [the OPCW to have] much larger and more expensive labs, says Walker, who attended the inauguration on behalf of an umbrella organization called the CWC Coalition.
I think it will be a big deal for the OPCW, says Alastair Hay, an environmental toxicologist at the University of Leeds, UK, who has been an adviser to the OPCW and conducts field training for the organization. The previous laboratory facilities that the OPCW had were really quite limited, he says. The lab will also increase the ability of organizations to train researchers, he adds. The center was built outside of the OPCW’s normal budget, with 34 million (US$37 million) in voluntary contributions from 56 countries.
Annihilation of reserves
Since 1997, the OPCW has had a mandate under the CWC to monitor countries’ compliance with the ban, which required signatories to stop producing chemical weapons, declare their existing stockpiles and commit to their destruction. The organization has so far certified the destruction of more than 70,000 tons of chemical weapons and received the Nobel Peace Prize for its work in 2013. Of the eight countries that disclosed possession of such weapons, seven have completed their destruction. The eighth that the United States expects to complete the destruction of its stockpiles (mostly artillery containing mustard gas and nerve agents) in the coming months and is thought to be the last country to do so.
We estimate that a large number of old and abandoned chemical weapons still remain undetected around the globe, says OPCW spokeswoman Elisabeth Waechter. For example, a large number of rusted Japanese chemical weapons left over from World War II still await safe disposal in China. While it is the responsibility of countries to destroy them safely, OPCW technical experts can provide advice and verify safe destruction.
The CWC also obliges states parties to report the production of dual-purpose chemicals that have legitimate uses but can also be used as weapons or as ingredients to make them.
At the new center, a warehouse is stocked with crates containing analytical-chemical equipment ready to be shipped around the world. In addition to investigating suspected chemical weapons attacks, the OPCW sends inspectors on routine missions to chemical facilities in member countries, often at short notice, to look for evidence of the production of banned chemicals. Inspectors go to different countries and basically audit what those particular countries have declared, Hay says.
Samples returned to The Hague are also sent to at least two international laboratories, to ensure that the results are checked before being reported to member countries. It’s really important to have access to really good facilities where the results are indisputable, notes Hay.
Novichok nerve agents banned by the chemical weapons treaty
These facilities are part of a network of 25 laboratories designated by the OPCW. The mission of the Center for Chemistry and Technology includes putting laboratories through a periodic certification process to enable participation in the network. The center also trains chemists from laboratories that want to meet its standards and join the list. In an effort to provide knowledge to as many countries as possible, the OPCW is working to certify laboratories in African countries for the first time: its current trainees include scientists from Algeria, Morocco, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa .
Increasing the geographic diversity of laboratories can build global capacity for the benefit of all regions and the international community as a whole, says Waechter.
