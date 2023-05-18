UN Women Declaration: International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexphobia and Transphobia, 17 May 2023





We seek a world where people with different SOGIESCs can form their own identities and live freely in love, respect and safety. We celebrate 20 countries in which legal gender recognition based on self-determination is a reality, as well as the 58 countries where laws protect people from hate crimes because of their sexual orientation. However, criminal laws remain a reality in a third of all countries and around the world. LGBTIQ+* people often face a lived reality of extreme discrimination, from access to health, education and social services, to safe housing, decent work and sustainable livelihoods, to safe spaces and opportunities for political participation and community building , as well as safe exit routes from humanitarian organizations. and conflict/post-conflict contexts, particularly for those fleeing persecution and forcibly displaced. While online spaces are essential for LGBTIQ+ people to access information, organize and build communities, violence in digital contexts is an intensifying issue and lesbian, bisexual and transgender women are often at greater risk. We embrace the enduring and rich diversity of gender identities and expressions across cultures and call for collective action, avoiding fragmentation, in our quest for gender equality and the equal enjoyment of human rights for all. UN Women is proud to be part of the future UN system-wide strategy and guidelines on protection from violence and discrimination based on SOGIESC. We stand ready to support actions towards LGBTIQ+ equality from within the UN system. Our work with the Generation Equality Forum Action Coalitions on Gender-Based Violence and on Bodily Autonomy and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights aims to mobilize a world free of violence for people of all genders and ensure that they, with all their diversity, to be empowered to realize their sexual and reproductive health and rights and to make autonomous decisions about their bodies without coercion, violence and discrimination. We at UN Women stand together, united in diversity with LGBTIQ+ people around the world. Our communities are stronger, the impacts of our work more meaningful, and our collective progress greater, when we support and care for each other.

