International
The international community must take bold action to prevent the execution of the three tortured protesters in Iran
Responding to fears of the imminent execution in Iran of three protesters Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi from Esfahani after state media aired their forced confessions, the Supreme Court upheld their wrongful conviction and death sentence despite concerns of Torture and Fair Trial, Diana Eltahawy. Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa said:
The shocking manner in which the trial and conviction of these protesters was rushed through Iran’s judicial system amidst the use of torture-tainted confessions, serious procedural errors and a lack of evidence is yet another example of the Iranian authorities’ brazen disregard for human rights. for life and righteous judgment. Majid Kazemi said in an audio recording from prison that he was forced to make false self-incriminating statements after interrogators beat him, gave him electric shocks, subjected him to mock executions and threatened to rape him, execute his brothers and harass his parents.
The use of the death penalty against these men is a blatant act of revenge against a brave generation of protesters for their steadfast pursuit of the rights of the Iranian people over the past seven months. It is further evidence that the authorities are taking increasingly violent and extreme measures to torture and terrorize people in Iran to end protests at any cost and to impose silence and submission through brute force.
In the midst of the authorities’ appalling spree of executions of many people since late April 2023, the international community must take urgent and bold action to stop the execution of these protesters before it is too late. Prison authorities told their families that today was their last visit. The international community should also pressure the Iranian authorities to immediately impose an official moratorium on executions. We call on all states to exercise universal jurisdiction over all Iranian officials reasonably suspected of criminal responsibility for crimes under international law.
Background
Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were arrested in November 2022 after their participation in protests in the city of Esfahan amid nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini.
According to informed sources, the three persons were subjected to torture, while they were forcibly disappeared and forced to make incriminating statements, which were created on the basis of the criminal case against them. The sources said that the investigators suspended Majid Kazemi upside down and showed him a video while torturing his brother, who was also detained. They also subjected Majid Kazem to mock executions at least 15 times by lifting him up on a chair and placing a rope around his neck, only to pull him down at the last moment. In the days leading up to the trial, they threatened to kill his brothers if he did not accept his charges and confess everything they said.
In one audio message from inside Dastgerd prison, where the men are kept, Majid Kazemi said: I swear to God that I am innocent. I had no weapon with me. they [security forces] he continued to beat me and order me to say that this gun is mine. … I told them I would say whatever they wanted, just please leave my family alone. I did whatever they wanted because of the torture.
The men were put on trial in December 2022 and January 2023 and sentenced to death on charges of enmity against God (thank you) for alleged possession of a firearm. On May 10, authorities announced that the men’s sentences had been upheld by the Supreme Court despite due process violations, significant procedural errors, a lack of evidence and allegations of torture that were never investigated. According to informed sources, authorities had told the men’s families on several occasions before the Supreme Court ruling that they would be pardoned and released for lack of evidence.
The families were summoned for a visit with the men today, during which prison authorities told them it was their last visit, prompting serious concerns that they could be executed as early as tomorrow morning. The families have called for a protest outside Dastgerd prison at 10pm Tehran time tonight.
Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception, regardless of the nature or circumstances of the crime; guilt, innocence or other characteristics of the individual; or the method used by the State to carry out the execution; because the death penalty violates the right to life as proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/05/iran-international-community-must-take-bold-action-to-prevent-the-execution-of-three-tortured-protesters/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Aurora will host two community feedback sessions on May 18
- The Rules Are Written for the Majority: Dress Codes in Catholic Schools and LGBTQ+ Students
- Yelp and Google Reviews: Dermatology Clinic Comparison
- The international community must take bold action to prevent the execution of the three tortured protesters in Iran
- Imran Khan: “We are a big governance disaster”
- Johnson and Zelenskyy had poignant conversation early in Russian invasion, ally recalls – Reuters
- Chef Owners at Hollywood Restaurant Trade Assault, Animal Abuse Allegations – The Hollywood Reporter
- Region 1 tennis championships; Jones looks back on memorable week | Secondary schools
- How Big Tech Companies Are Using Net Neutrality To Destroy The Competition
- The world’s top chemical weapons detectives just opened a brand new lab
- Georgia politics: Trump to attend 2023 GOP convention in Columbus
- PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the international museum exhibition | Latest India News