The international community must take bold action to prevent the execution of the three tortured protesters in Iran

Responding to fears of the imminent execution in Iran of three protesters Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi from Esfahani after state media aired their forced confessions, the Supreme Court upheld their wrongful conviction and death sentence despite concerns of Torture and Fair Trial, Diana Eltahawy. Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa said:

The shocking manner in which the trial and conviction of these protesters was rushed through Iran’s judicial system amidst the use of torture-tainted confessions, serious procedural errors and a lack of evidence is yet another example of the Iranian authorities’ brazen disregard for human rights. for life and righteous judgment. Majid Kazemi said in an audio recording from prison that he was forced to make false self-incriminating statements after interrogators beat him, gave him electric shocks, subjected him to mock executions and threatened to rape him, execute his brothers and harass his parents.

The use of the death penalty against these men is a blatant act of revenge against a brave generation of protesters for their steadfast pursuit of the rights of the Iranian people over the past seven months. It is further evidence that the authorities are taking increasingly violent and extreme measures to torture and terrorize people in Iran to end protests at any cost and to impose silence and submission through brute force.

In the midst of the authorities’ appalling spree of executions of many people since late April 2023, the international community must take urgent and bold action to stop the execution of these protesters before it is too late. Prison authorities told their families that today was their last visit. The international community should also pressure the Iranian authorities to immediately impose an official moratorium on executions. We call on all states to exercise universal jurisdiction over all Iranian officials reasonably suspected of criminal responsibility for crimes under international law.

Background

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were arrested in November 2022 after their participation in protests in the city of Esfahan amid nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini.

According to informed sources, the three persons were subjected to torture, while they were forcibly disappeared and forced to make incriminating statements, which were created on the basis of the criminal case against them. The sources said that the investigators suspended Majid Kazemi upside down and showed him a video while torturing his brother, who was also detained. They also subjected Majid Kazem to mock executions at least 15 times by lifting him up on a chair and placing a rope around his neck, only to pull him down at the last moment. In the days leading up to the trial, they threatened to kill his brothers if he did not accept his charges and confess everything they said.

In one audio message from inside Dastgerd prison, where the men are kept, Majid Kazemi said: I swear to God that I am innocent. I had no weapon with me. they [security forces] he continued to beat me and order me to say that this gun is mine. … I told them I would say whatever they wanted, just please leave my family alone. I did whatever they wanted because of the torture.

The men were put on trial in December 2022 and January 2023 and sentenced to death on charges of enmity against God (thank you) for alleged possession of a firearm. On May 10, authorities announced that the men’s sentences had been upheld by the Supreme Court despite due process violations, significant procedural errors, a lack of evidence and allegations of torture that were never investigated. According to informed sources, authorities had told the men’s families on several occasions before the Supreme Court ruling that they would be pardoned and released for lack of evidence.

The families were summoned for a visit with the men today, during which prison authorities told them it was their last visit, prompting serious concerns that they could be executed as early as tomorrow morning. The families have called for a protest outside Dastgerd prison at 10pm Tehran time tonight.

Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception, regardless of the nature or circumstances of the crime; guilt, innocence or other characteristics of the individual; or the method used by the State to carry out the execution; because the death penalty violates the right to life as proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment.