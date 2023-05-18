



CNN

–



President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Thursday for a truncated visit to Asia aimed at strengthening allies amid China’s growing military and economic ambitions.

The trip, once planned for eight days, has been cut in half; two of Biden’s three stops were canceled so he could return to Washington for negotiations on raising the US debt ceiling.

Left with just one stop in Japan for the Group of Seven summit, Biden is trying to rally the leaders of some of the world’s biggest economies around a commitment to confront Beijing’s aggression and support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

World leaders will also convene for a discussion on artificial intelligence, a signal that rapid advances in technology have been cause for concern.

However, it is concern over the possibility of a US default that is posing the most pressing threat to global stability, and leaders were expected to ask Biden about the risks when they begin meetings on Friday.

The American president first met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the eve of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, highlighting the close US-Japan relationship amid China’s growing military and economic ambitions, as well as Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

The bottom line, Mr. Prime Minister, is that when our countries stand together, we stand stronger. And I believe the whole world is safer when we, Biden told his host.

Sitting across from Kishida at the start of a bilateral meeting with top aides, Biden cited Kishida’s comments earlier this year during a trip to the White House that the two nations face one of the most complex security environments in recent history.

I couldn’t agree with you more, and I’m proud that the United States and Japan are facing it together. And, you know, we stand for shared values, including supporting the brave people in Ukraine as they defend their sovereign territory and holding Russia accountable for this brutal aggression, Biden said, accompanied by national security adviser Jake Sullivan. and Secretary of State Antony. They blink.

He went on to trace the global challenges from strengthening our community and our commitment to nuclear non-proliferation to ensuring the free and open Indo-Pacific that is at the heart of it all.

Biden pointed to deepening cooperation between the US and Japan in emerging technologies, including new partnerships in quantum computing and semiconductors.

He thanked Kishida for hosting and noted that he was looking forward to the summit ahead. The leaders did not take questions from reporters.

Pictured: President Joe Biden visits Japan

Japan is the only Asian member of the G7, meaning the summit takes place on the continent only every seven years. That has helped give a sense of urgency to the leaders’ discussions about China, which recently sailed warships near Japan ahead of the meetings.

Biden’s aides have insisted there will be no turning around the G7 table when it comes to China and have acknowledged that each of the countries represented, including France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and the United States will decide on its own approach.

At the same time, the US president prioritizes collective action and wants a unified front when it comes to issues like Taiwan, the South China Sea and Beijing’s restrictive economic practices.

I think you will see, coming out of this summit, alignment and convergence around the fundamental principles of our approach to the People’s Republic of China, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew to in Japan. Of course, each country has its own special relationship and its own special approach, but these relationships and approaches are built on a common foundation. And I think you will see that reflected in the results of the G7.

During his four days here, Biden plans to attend a number of group and individual meetings with G7 allies, as well as some non-G7 leaders who have been invited this year as guests.

There were plans to gather the leaders of the Quad alliance, which consists of the United States, Japan, Australia and India, after a planned summit of the group was canceled when Biden lifted his ban in Sydney.

Hell holds a news conference on Sunday before returning to Washington.

No other global alliance has been more important in maintaining Western unity after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine than the G7. The bloc has been reinvigorated as leaders coordinate sanctions and billions of dollars in military aid.

That will continue this week when the G7 unveils new sanctions aimed at closing loopholes that have allowed Russian entities to evade restrictions already in place. They are expected to hear virtually from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will undoubtedly call for more advanced weapons.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the situation on the ground, where Ukrainian forces are preparing for a counteroffensive with the help of billions of dollars in new Western military aid.

The hope, according to US officials, is that Ukraine can gain enough territory to give Zelensky leverage in eventual peace talks. But where and how those talks take place remains an open question; Meanwhile, fears among European allies are strong that the war could turn into a serious stalemate.

Japan has adopted a more assertive foreign policy amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s increased military assertiveness, a development welcomed inside the White House.

In December, Kishida unveiled a new national security plan that amounted to the country’s biggest military buildup since World War II, doubling defense spending and deviating from its pacifist constitution in the face of growing threats from regional rivals, including China.

The decision marked a dramatic shift for both the nation and the US security alliance in the Indo-Pacific region.

When Kishida made a secret trip to Kiev in March, he became the first post-World War II leader to visit a war zone, further cementing the notion that Japanese foreign policy was entering a new era.

He also chose the symbolic city of Hiroshima, where he has family roots, to host world leaders. Destroyed by an American atomic bomb in 1945, the city acts as a reminder to the assembled leaders of the importance of their diplomatic efforts. More than 100,000 people were killed in the bombings.

Biden is the second US president to visit Hiroshima. President Barack Obama made a historic visit here in 2016, laying a wreath at a memorial park and meeting with some survivors.

The bombing of Hiroshima hastened the end of World War II, but ushered in a new era of atomic fragility. This week’s meeting comes at a time of heightened nuclear fears, with threats emanating from North Korea, Iran and Russia each without a clear resolution.