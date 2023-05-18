Foreign aid key to countering Chinese and Russian influence

A top Republican lawmaker said Wednesday that funding priorities for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) do not go far enough in addressing the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The Biden administration has requested $32 billion in foreign aid for USAID, $3 billion more than the amount appropriated by Congress in 2023.

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul said in a hearing with USAID Administrator Samantha Power that it is not clear how the agency plans to spend the $400 million requested in the fund to combat Chinese influence.





“Our foreign aid must serve as a clear alternative to the CCP and our adversaries, while also saving lives and projecting US global leadership around the world,” McCaul said.

Budget hearings with agency heads are an annual exercise on Capitol Hill, with funding requests serving as a starting point for negotiations.

“The People’s Republic of China and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is willing to intervene either through dubious loans with unfavorable terms or mercenaries in tow,” Power told the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “An international order that values ​​democracy and human rights and respects borders international is not given. Indeed, authoritarian actors are challenging and aiming to reshape it. We must invest in the sustainable and more humane world we need.”

Power told lawmakers that House Republicans’ budget legislation addressing the looming debt ceiling crisis would cause significant damage to USAID’s worldwide mission and America’s global influence. Last month, the Republican-dominated House of Representatives passed legislation that is unlikely to pass in the Democratic-dominated US Senate. But their proposal, if passed, would raise the debt limit in exchange for cuts in government spending, including cutting USAID funding by up to 22%.

“China and Russia are not cutting their international affairs budgets by nearly a third. In fact, they are increasing and expanding their foreign aid programs as a means of advancing their national interests and exercising influence on the global stage. We’re losing ground,” Representative Gregory Meeks, the ranking member on the committee, said Wednesday.

On Sunday, McCaul told ABC News’ “This Week” that “default is not the way to go down. … Our adversaries watch this very closely. They watch when we’re separated. We don’t want anything more , especially China, to see us bankrupt with our full faith and credit under the Constitution.”

He added that Republicans have come up with a plan to avoid it.

“I think we were reasonable,” McCaul said. “We are willing to raise the debt ceiling, but we want significant spending cuts and cap spending at 2022 levels.”

Power said USAID’s 2019 funding had grown at half the rate of growth in its programming. According to public opinion polls, many Americans perceive the investment in foreign aid to be much higher than it actually is. Polls consistently show that the public believes that 25% of the US budget is spent each year on foreign aid, when in fact, it is less than 1%.

“It’s absolutely self-evident that nothing I’m proposing here should come at the expense of proper investment in our defense and our competitiveness with the PRC globally,” Power told lawmakers.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.