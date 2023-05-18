The Council launches the Call for Natural Sites Editorial

Landowners and tenants interested in making a positive contribution to nature recovery are encouraged to respond to Bath & North East Somerset Council’s Call for Nature Sites.

The scheme aims to help boost biodiversity and support the council’s response following the declaration of an ecological emergency in July 2020.

Councilor Kevin Guy, Liberal Democrat Group Leader of Bath & North East Somerset, said: The council has a key role to play in helping to create more and better space for nature. The Nature Places Call will see us work with landowners in Bath and North East Somerset to manage land in a more positive way for nature for the long term, helping us to tackle the Ecological Emergency and become Nature Positive as an organization by 2030.

There are opportunities for landowners in suitable locations to benefit from new funding options and new nature projects. The Wild Places Call will allow the council to partner with landowners and introduce them to nature restoration opportunities.

You can find more information about Call for Nature sites and an online form to submit proposed sites on the council’s website.

Habitats may include:

Pasture

Forest land

Orchards

wetlands

Lakes and ponds

cleaning

Hedgerow

Rivers and streams

If you have any questions, please email [email protected] .

The Bathscape Partnership is also looking for owners and managers of meadows in the Bath area that can be turned into flower-rich meadows. Bathscape runs a free advice service and training sessions for landowners and managers of suitable sites within the Bathscape area. Landowners can check if their land is within the boundary on the Bathscape website. Training dates will be added to the website when announced.

If you have any questions or would like to contact them about creating meadows within the Bathscape area, please email [email protected]

