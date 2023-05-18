CoStar World News for May 18





Portugal-based Pestana Hotel Group celebrated its 50th anniversary last year and aims to stick with the formula that brought it to its current position as a global player with significant expansion recently amid a recovery in international travel. Chief Development Officer Jos Roquette said the strategy includes operating only four- and five-star hotels, owning or leasing every property and maintaining a strong balance sheet. Its growing lifestyle brands include CR7, targeting younger travelers in a partnership with Portuguese soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whose uniform number is 7. Hotel News Now >> CBRE is celebrating its 250th anniversary in the UK, a story that began as a small but diversified business that is quite different from the international real estate giant it has become. The company, now based in Dallas, debuted in 1773 when William Ellis set up his business in London at 126 Fenchurch Street as an upholsterer (a form of upholsterer that could also make cabinets), appraiser and undertaker. His grandson, Richard Ellis, took over in 1809 and grew the company to become a major property services firm in the UK. The firm’s position as a global power began to take shape in San Francisco in 1906. CoStar News >> On an average working day in Germany, 12.3% of all office jobs are vacant, far higher than the 4.6% figure in pre-pandemic 2019, amid the growing popularity of remote work, according to data from economic research institute Ifo. About a quarter of office workers in Germany regularly work from home, the researchers noted, and particularly large numbers of empty offices are found in industries such as information technology, advertising and market research, management consulting and pharmaceuticals. . Some companies are converting empty offices into co-working spaces for more face-to-face interaction on days when people are present, while others are reducing their space requirements for cost reasons. Thomas Daily>> Absent from the radar just a few years ago, co-living is now catching the eye of real estate investors, attracting nearly 1 billion in Europe over the past year, although the category saw a slight decline in France during 2022. Driven by demographic and social trends, brokerage JLL reported that co-living properties posted €963 million in direct investment across Europe last year, an increase of 70% on the previous year and accounting for around half of total European investment in the category. between 2015 and 2022. This sudden increase reflects greater interest from investors in the wider housing sector, said Julia Martin, head of student accommodation at JLLs international capital markets division covering Europe, Asia and the East Medium. Business Immo>> Nordstrom this year joined the growing list of U.S.-based retailers failing to expand in Canada, a list that also includes Target and Sears, but some real estate professionals say U.S. businesses can adopt practices to avoid the same cold reception north of the border. . Bradley Jones, senior vice president and head of Canadian leasing and operations for developer and investor Oxford Properties Group, said misunderstanding buyer preferences is perhaps the biggest reason behind some failures of American chains to establish a permanent base in the country. They grossly underestimated the Canadian consumer and how we shop, the research we do before we make those purchases and the offers that fit our lifestyles, Jones said. CoStar News >> Ride-sharing giant Uber’s initially quiet efforts to offload a large chunk of its San Francisco office space have gained momentum as the company officially listed nearly a third of its new corporate headquarters in the neighborhood of Mission Bay City. The move is one of the latest among U.S. firms looking to downsize as executives shift priorities in an uncertain economy amid the rise of hybrid work models stemming from the pandemic. Uber is subleasing all 286,548 square feet in one of the four buildings it uses for its global headquarters, according to marketing materials shared with CoStar News. CoStar News >> This report was compiled from CoStars news publications in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France and Germany.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.costar.com/article/1827034743/costar-world-news-for-may-18 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos