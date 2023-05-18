International
2020 News: Weinberg College Center for International and Area Studies
News of 2020
December
The Pitfalls and Potential of International Cooperation Ian Hurd presented at the Buffett Institute’s webinar series “Building Sustainable Futures: Global Challenges and Opportunities.”
December 3, 2020 – from the Northwestern Buffett Institute for Global Affairs
November
Coverage of our panel discussion “A Crisis in the Making: The US Election in Global Perspective”
November 3, 2020 – from the Daily Northwestern
October
Coverage of our recent webinar on the World Health Organization
October 30, 2020 – from The Multilateralist
Ian Hurd quoted in Foreign Policy magazine about the World Food Program
October 20, 2020 – from Foreign Policy
Ambassador in Residence Ian Kelly: We must stand by the brave people of Belarus
October 19, 2020 – from Kodra
An extensive interview with our director, Ian Hurd, about his latest work and other topics
October 6, 2020 – from the Cambridge Journal of Political Affairs
September
Ian Hurd discusses the new edition of his book on international organizations
September 16, 2020
New article by Ian Hurd: “The case against international cooperation”
September 16, 2020 – from International Theory
Meet Rebecca Johnson, the new Director of the Middle East and North African Studies Program
September 14, 2020 – from the MENA Program
August
Ambassador Ian Kelly interviewed on the crisis in Belarus on BBC World News
August 26, 2020 – from BBC World News
The updated edition of Ian Hurd’s book International Organizations is out
August 19, 2020 – from Cambridge University Press
Can
Galya Ben-Arieh leads the project examining global responses to COVID-19
May 29, 2020 – from Northwestern NOW
February
The Global Wave of Mass Protests: A Panel Discussion
February 10, 2020 – from Status Audio Journal
EPL panel assesses mass protest movements for MLK Jr. Day
February 10, 2020 – from the Daily Northwestern
The professor talks about art and politics in the Middle East at Global Caf
February 10, 2020 – from the Daily Northwestern
