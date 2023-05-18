Worldwide access to high quality services

When it comes to aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) support services, business aircraft operators demand the highest possible quality, capacity, efficiency and options.

“More than 25% of our customers do not live in the United States. It’s important to us to provide premier aircraft services no matter where they live or where their aircraft is based,” said Ryan Huss, Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Duncan Aviation.

Based on support requests from owners who want to use Duncan Aviation for their aircraft support services, Duncan Aviation’s three full-service MROs (located in Battle Creek, Michigan; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Provo, Utah ), hold 32 international certificates from the USA, Argentina, Aruba, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, China, Colombia, EASA, India, Mexico, Paraguay and the United Arab Emirates. These certificates authorize Duncan Aviation to provide services for more than 90% of the world’s registered business aircraft.

Path to Certification

Civil aviation oversight authorities require the facilities they certify to follow a series of regulations governing everything from buildings and equipment to personnel, and materials and data to operational policies. In addition to the sets of documentation shared during the application process, MCOs are audited and often receive periodic, unannounced inspections by representatives of the authorities. The investment involved in the certification process is significant.

“Every country has enough unique requirements that every authorization process is different,” says Mike Brown, Duncan Aviation Enterprise Manager for Safety Management Systems. “Some countries are comfortable with the FAA Repair Station Authorization and will issue their own authorization based on that. Others have significant differences regarding repair stations and quality manuals, safety procedures, training programs, among others.” As part of the authorization, most countries will carry out a site visit to confirm and verify all the documentation that has been received. No matter how easy or difficult the process, they all want to make sure Duncan Aviation can provide safe maintenance services from highly skilled technicians with the most up-to-date data available.

Brown says Duncan Aviation achieves the high quality of its customers in addition through many key activities, including the following:

training

Duncan Aviation invests annually in many forms of technical and non-technical training. In 2022, the company invested $6.8 million in training team members and has a budget in 2023 for $7.8 million. Training is conducted at factory training facilities or in-house using Duncan Aviation’s staff of professional technical trainers. All engine, airframe and avionics teams have factory-trained technicians performing or supervising the work.

Safety Management System

Duncan Aviation has had a Safety Management System (SMS) in place since 2013 and is a participant in the FAA’s voluntary SMS program. All company security procedures are SMS driven.

As part of this program, all qualified Duncan Aviation inspectors are highly experienced and receive current regulatory and Duncan Aviation quality system training. The inspectors who complete the return to service documentation are fluent in the regulations required by the various authorities on the aircraft represented in our hangars.

Working tools

Work tools for even the most basic work on a business aircraft are very expensive, and many aircraft models often require the use of task-specific tools during a maintenance event. Duncan Aviation has made significant investments in special tooling according to the individual requirements of the manufacturer’s service center. This investment gives Duncan Aviation more control over costs, asset utilization and availability. The instruments required to be calibrated are made in accordance with the Duncan Aviation Quality Control Manual.

Instrument calibrations

Duncan Aviation has established an aircraft instrument calibration process to monitor calibration results and adjust calibration intervals to ensure that all measuring and test equipment remains in tolerance throughout the calibration cycle. The standards used to calibrate production tools are traceable to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). When equipment is nearing the end of its calibration cycle, Duncan Aviation schedules recalibration. All tools requiring calibration are calibrated and a Certificate of Calibration is issued before they can be used by technicians.

Calibration services are available to all owners and operators of aircraft with measurement and test equipment requiring periodic calibration.

Current Maintenance Manuals

Duncan Aviation is a factory-authorized service facility for 18 airframe and engine OEMs, and has more than 70 OEM authorizations for avionics, instruments, accessories and propeller units. We maintain an up-to-date computerized library of maintenance manuals easily accessible by technicians on the hangar floor and at our benches.

Because Duncan Aviation is not authorized in all countries around the world, the company is sometimes called upon to provide aircraft inspections, maintenance and AOG services to operators from countries where we do not have a maintenance authorization. In these cases, a special dispensation is required from the aviation authority of that country. Typically, this process takes several days.

International Motor Services

Over the past 10 years, Duncan Aviation’s Engine and Engine RRT teams have completed approximately 900 international engine work orders for more than 300 different customers on 380 different aircraft.

Almost one third of these work orders were for major engine events for Honeywell TFE731 or HTF7000 powered aircraft requiring TFE731 MPI, MPI/CZI, CZR or HTF7000 major engine inspections, Service Bulletins or overhaul.

Of these 245 engines requiring major events, 100 arrived at the company’s turbine engine maintenance facility in Lincoln in shipping crates. After the job was done, they were sent back without the aircraft needing to be on site at our MRO.

Duncan Aviation International Engine Dealers

In 2023, Duncan Aviation began working with Erre-One, based between Amsterdam and Paris formed by long-time industry experts Eric Rosman and Regis Masson. They are now Duncan Aviation’s international engine representatives for customers in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region whose business jets require major motoring events.

“Regis and I have many excellent industry contacts in the EMEA region, technical engine expertise and a desire to ensure our customers have the best possible experience during an engine MRO event,” says Rosman. “We bring excellent communication skills along with the ability to communicate in the local languages ​​of clients. We are delighted to be working with Duncan Aviation. We know Duncan Aviation is here for the long haul, as is Erre-One.

Regis agrees. “I believe that Duncan Aviation provides excellent support for business aircraft operators and that the company has established its global presence as a leader in the business aviation industry. I want operators in the EMEA region to understand the value that Duncan Aviation services can bring to their flight departments.”

Erik Rosman

Rosman has decades of aviation experience spending 16 years as a Regional Consultant, Engine Services Manager and Regional Manager. He has experience with a variety of engines including the most commonly used business jet engines from Honeywell, GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Rolls Royce.

Eric Rosman – [email protected] – +31 644 744 176

Regis Masson

Masson has more than 30 years of experience in business aviation, beginning his aviation career in 1991 supporting customers with an OEM business aircraft. He then worked as an Aftermarket Program Manager for an engine OEM and for over 17 years was a Regional Sales Manager. In addition to his sales and management experience, Masson holds his pilot’s license with a Cirrus jet type rating, as well as an aircraft technician’s license, which allows him to maintain his own aircraft.

Regis Masson – [email protected] – +33 (0)6 07577109