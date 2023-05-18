Peru: UN expert calls for accountability and political reforms to overcome crisis

LIMA (May 18, 2023) Peru’s government must ensure that those responsible for killing and injuring protesters during a recent wave of historic demonstrations in the country are brought to justice, a UN expert said today.

The excessive and disproportionate use of force led to the killing and wounding of protesters and bystanders during protests that began in December 2022, Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to peaceful assembly and association, said in a statement late on 10 -Official day visits to Peru.

Voule said accountability and political reform were essential to overcoming Peru’s social and institutional crisis.

To resolve the current crisis, the government must reach out to the victims of the recent protests and acknowledge their suffering. It has an obligation to ensure that those responsible for human rights violations during the protests are effectively held accountable, the expert said.

The state must guarantee access to justice, remedies, reparation and compensation for victims, including covering the cost of medical treatment for injured persons, he said.

Protests erupted across Peru after President Pedro Castillo was removed from office by Parliament in December 2022 for allegedly attempting a coup. Law enforcement responded with a crackdown on protesters and the use of excessive and disproportionate force by law enforcement. Over 60 people were killed in the clashes which also injured hundreds and led to the destruction of property. Protesters and bystanders, including children, women, indigenous people and law enforcement officers were victims of violence.

The protests reflect a decline in confidence in Peru’s existing democratic order and its institutions, the UN expert said. Indigenous and rural populations feel particularly excluded and unrepresented in Peru’s economic, social and political systems. They suffer most of the exclusion and poverty in Peru and claim they have not been able to benefit from years of democracy, he said.

The expert urged the government of Peru to support the human rights of all Peruvians by addressing the historical causes of the protests.

Peru must recognize that the solution to this crisis lies in addressing the deep social and economic injustices and inequalities affecting rural and indigenous communities, Voule said. This includes ensuring access to justice, education and health care services, and adopting political reforms to strengthen the rule of law, separation of powers and the creation of a more representative and participatory democracy.

A broad and representative dialogue to discuss reform, including with the protesting communities, will help reduce tensions in the country, the expert said.

Voule was alarmed by how structural racism and discrimination had affected the management of the protests.

I condemn the way the protesting indigenous people were stigmatized and treated. The government must recognize that indigenous people suffered disproportionately during the violent crackdown on protests, he said.

The expert condemned the hostile rhetoric used against the protest movement, particularly the labeling of protesters as terrorists. Given Peru’s violent history of terrorism, this charge is dangerous and traumatic, Voule said.

The UN expert said the Peruvian judiciary had protected the rights of peaceful assembly and association in the past and recalled the responsibility of states to protect these rights, including against criminalization and stigmatization.

Today, more than ever, Peru’s judiciary must act independently to preserve human rights to peaceful assembly and association, he said.

Victims rely on the judiciary to uphold human rights standards and protect their rights, and I call on the authorities to guarantee due process to all those who have been accused or are being investigated, said Voule.

The expert evaluated the work of victims’ associations and civil society and recommended strengthening the capacities and independence of the Ombudsman’s Office (People’s Advocate) who had played a key role in monitoring, providing legal support to victims and preventing further violence.

Voule thanked the Peruvian government for its willingness to facilitate his visit and encouraged the authorities to continue cooperation with the UN system.

A report on the visit of the Special Rapporteurs to Peru will be presented to the Human Rights Council in June 2024.

