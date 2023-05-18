The first youngsters take part in the Department for Education’s new National Nature Park scheme

Today, in Outdoor classroom dayyoung people involved in a National Education Nature Park pilot scheme took part in an activity day to test the activities they will undertake at their education sites to help boost biodiversity across England

Representatives from the Department for Education and Natural History Museum Trustee Sir Patrick Vallance visited the event day at RHS Bridgewater

Today, 18 May, young people from Pathways Education settings trialled activities for the National Education Nature Park, a new Department for Education scheme led by the Natural History Museum which will create a network of outdoor spaces in schools , nurseries and colleges across England. , managed by young people and empowering them to make a positive difference to both their future and nature.

Baroness Barran MBE, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Education (DfE), visited the event day at RHS Garden Bridgewater after the DfE announced 15 million funding for settings in the most deprived and nature-depleted areas to be included in the programme. Eligible settings will be invited to apply over the coming months.

The pioneering initiative run by a partnership led by the Natural History Museum with Royal Horticultural Societyother partners and working with him Esri UK and the DfE – will give young people across England the chance to lead the way in designing, monitoring and improving their own nature learning places. Research by the Natural History Museum has proven that Great Britain is currently one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. The Education National Nature Park aims to empower young people to take action on biodiversity loss through interventions such as creating pollinator-friendly habitats where biodiversity can flourish, to developing planting schemes that support climate resilience, all while increasing their well-being through a greater connection with nature. and equipping them with green and digital skills essential for their future.

40 educational settings in the North West and West Midlands pilot regions are currently testing and helping to develop the National Education Nature Park scheme, which will be rolled out to settings across England later in the year. Young people from educational settings involved in the pilot scheme have taken part in innovative engagement activities at RHS Garden Bridgewater that will develop their connection to and understanding of nature in their places of learning. Their contributions in this pilot phase will shape the national program. Activities have included:

Interpreting interactions and relationships within the natural world through exploring nature in the RHS garden

By recording what they find living and growing in the garden, this biodiversity data helps investigate how healthy and diverse a place is

Producing creative responses as a way of noticing and approaching nature, such as exploring texture through bark rubbing and describing soundscapes through creative writing

Esri UK created free mapping apps for the event, enabling young people to record their experiences by plotting what they saw, heard and smelled, along with the emotions they felt in different locations. Digital mapping software also allows them to share and explore results on a dashboard to understand how different environments elicit different responses and begin to develop the mapping skills they will use to map and study their own countries. of learning.

Alongside the National Education Nature Park, the Climate Action Awards will recognize and celebrate education sites that support their students in developing green skills, protecting nature and working towards a sustainable future. The awards are to recognize organizations that achieve systemic change, to strengthen the education system to give young people the skills they need for the future.

As part of the programme, the Natural History Museum will provide support and guidance on what makes an excellent evidence-based curriculum on climate change and biodiversity for all ages, developed with experts and practitioners from the Adaptable Pathways Alliance for Climate for Education. This guide will link to a range of free resources, lesson plans and schemes of work for each key stage and for different curriculum subjects, with content and pedagogical quality provided by the Royal Meteorological Society and partners.

Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum said: We are absolutely thrilled to be working with the Department for Education and our partners to make the National Education Nature Park and Climate Action Awards a reality. In the face of the planetary emergency and the Museum’s research showing that the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, having our scientists share their world-leading biodiversity expertise with tomorrow’s scientists gives me so much hope , both for the future of biodiversity in this country and for the future of the young people who participate.

Clare Matterson CBE, Director General of the Royal Horticultural Society, said: From creating pollinator-friendly habitats, digging ponds, identifying wildlife or planning planting schemes, nurseries, schools and colleges will be able to play a driving role in designing, monitoring and growing of biodiversity at their doorstep. Children and young people will have a chance to create and grow a garden that works for wildlife, learn new skills and understand the impacts of climate change – all of which provide a gateway to a lifelong interest in nature, biodiversity and sustainability.

All education settings in England will be able to sign up to become part of the National Education Nature Park and work towards the Climate Action Awards via a new online platform, which will be launched in the autumn . They will also be able to access free resources and track the benefits of biodiversity in their areas.

Partners for nature

This partnership is led by the Natural History Museum with Royal Horticultural Societysupported by Royal Geographical Society (with IBG)), Manchester Metropolitan University, Learning through landscapes, UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology AND NAtIONAL Biodiversity Network Trust.

Together we are the UK’s leading institutions in our fields, with world-class expertise and brand recognition across schools and higher education, scientific research and public engagement with nature.

The partnership will work with Esri UK to provide free geospatial mapping tools so that children and young people can track the benefits of biodiversity in their area.

Museum of Natural History

Natural History Museum it is both a world-leading scientific research center and the UK’s most visited indoor attraction. With a vision of a future in which people and planet thrive, he is uniquely positioned to be a powerful champion for balancing the needs of humanity with those of the natural world.

It is the custodian of one of the most important scientific collections in the world, comprising over 80 million specimens accessed by researchers from around the world, both in person and through over 50 billion digital data downloads to date. Museum 350 scientists are finding solutions to planetary emergencies from biodiversity loss to sustainable extraction of natural resources.

The museum uses its global reach and influence to fulfill its mission to create advocates for the planet – to inform, inspire and empower everyone to make a difference for nature. We welcome millions of visitors through our doors every year, our website had 17 million hits last year and our touring exhibitions have been seen by around 20 million people in the last 10 years.

Royal Horticultural Society

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) was founded in 1804 and is the UK’s largest horticultural charity.

The vision of the RHS is to enrich everyone’s lives through plants and make the UK a greener and more beautiful place through its inspiring gardens and displays, research and consultancy, extensive library collections and impactful community and educational programs wide. With over 600,000 members, the RHS also shares its horticultural knowledge and expertise with millions of people each year through its website and publications.

We are funded solely by our members, visitors and supporters.

About Esri UK

Esri UK is a GIS (Geographic Information System) software company, which develops a range of geospatial solutions for digital mapping and spatial analysis. Founded in 1969, Esri is the global market leader in GIS software and today has 4,000 staff in 73 countries. Esri UK has over 450 employees with offices in Aylesbury, Cambridge, Edinburgh and Belfast. Clients include the Department for Education, the Environment Agency, the Met Office, the National Trust and the RSPB. Esris software is also used by over 3,500 schools across the UK, helping students learn new geospatial skills.

Outdoor classroom day

The outdoor classroom day is run by Learning Through Landscapes, who are project partners in the National Education Nature Park and Climate Action Awards. Outdoor Classroom Day is a global movement to make time outside a part of every child’s day. On two action days each year, teachers take children outside to play and learn. Throughout the year, the Outdoor Classroom Day community campaigns for more time outside every day.