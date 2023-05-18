Russia agrees to extend wheat deal with Ukraine in a boost to global food security | News, Sports, Jobs

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Russia has agreed to a two-month extension of a deal that has allowed Ukraine to ship grain across the Black Sea to parts of the world struggling with hunger, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday. an encouragement to the world. food security after the war raised prices.

Turkey and the UN brokered the breakthrough deal with the warring parties last summer, which came with a separate deal to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer shipments that Moscow insists has not been applied.

Russia had threatened to bow out if its concerns were not resolved by Thursday. Such a restriction is not new: With a similar extension in the balance in March, Russia unilaterally decided to renew the agreement for 60 days instead of the 120 days outlined in the agreement.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday that the problems must be resolved “at a technical level.” Neither she nor Erdogan mentioned any concessions Moscow may have received.

“We will continue our efforts to ensure that all the terms of the agreement are met so that it continues in the next period,” said Erdogan, who announced the long-awaited decision two days after being forced into a runoff in the presidential election. Turkey.

The expansion of the Black Sea Grains Initiative is a win for countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia that rely on Ukrainian wheat, barley, vegetable oil and other affordable food products, especially as drought takes its toll. The deal helped lower prices of food commodities like wheat over the past year, but that relief hasn’t reached kitchen tables.

“Ukrainian and Russian products feed the world,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “They matter because we are still in the throes of a record cost of living crisis.”

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Kubrakov welcomed the extension but stressed that the agreement “must work effectively”. On Facebook, he blamed Russia for its delay in joint inspections of the ships by Russian, Ukrainian, UN and Turkish officials.

Average daily inspections – aimed at ensuring ships carry only food and not weapons that could help both sides – have fallen steadily from a peak of 10.6 in October to 3.2 last month. Ukrainian wheat shipments have also fallen in recent weeks.

Russia had denied any slowdown in work. No ships have been cleared to enter Ukraine’s three open ports since May 6, and Kubrakov says around 70 ships are waiting in Turkish waters to take part.

Russia, meanwhile, is sending record amounts of its grain through other ports. Critics say this suggests Moscow was posturing or trying to extract concessions in areas such as Western sanctions.

The agreement has allowed over 30 million metric tons of Ukrainian wheat to be shipped, with more than half of it to developing countries. China, Spain and Turkey are the biggest beneficiaries, and Russia says this shows that food is not going to the poorest countries.

Guterres has said that developed countries bring Ukrainian corn for animal feed, while developing economies get “the bulk” of the grain for people to eat. He noted that exports lower prices for everyone.

“Looking forward, we hope that food and fertilizer exports, including ammonia, from the Russian Federation and Ukraine will be able to reach global supply chains safely and predictably,” the UN chief said on Wednesday. .

The US said Russia must stop creating obstacles to the deal.

“We don’t have to remind Moscow every few weeks to keep its promises and stop using people’s hunger as a weapon in their war against Ukraine,” State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Russia is expected to export more wheat than any country ever in one year, at 44 million metric tons, said Caitlin Welsh, director of the Global Food Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Trade flows tracked by financial data provider Refinitiv show Russia exported just over 4 million tonnes of wheat in April, the highest volume for the month in five years, following records or near records in the previous few months.

Exports since last July totaled 32.2 million tonnes, 34% above the same period last season, according to Refinitiv.

Wales says Russia knows the less grain Ukraine can export, the more it can make up for the shortfall. And restrictions on Black Sea shipments mean the war-torn country will have to rely more on land routes through the European Union, which has sparked anger from its neighbours.

“The more it restricts Ukraine’s access to Black Sea ports, the better it is for its political influence with trading partners and the better it is for Russia in the sense that it is straining the unity between EU member states and their support for Ukraine,” she said. .

With Ukraine’s wheat harvest coming in June and the need to sell that crop in July, maintaining a Black Sea shipping corridor is key to avoiding “taking another big chunk of wheat and other grains off the market.” , said William Osnato, a senior researcher. analyst at agricultural data and analytics firm Gro Intelligence.

It comes as countries including Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Syria and East Africa – major food importers – are grappling with drought and economic issues that are likely to keep food prices high.

“Food shortages in the system and a lack of affordable fertilizer continue to drive up prices, making it difficult for families in countries like Somalia to predict whether they will be able to afford a meal the next day,” said Shashwat Saraf, director of emergency for East Africa at the International Rescue Committee.