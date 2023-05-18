SEVEN ROOMS CHOSEN AS PREFERRED MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER





Global technology platform will power personalized guest experiences to drive revenue by providing deeper guest insights for the global hospitality company NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SevenRooms, a guest experience and retention platform for the hospitality industry, today announced its agreement with Marriott International to become a preferred restaurant technology provider. SevenRooms is currently in 25 locations across Marriott brands including W Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Sheraton, JW Marriott, Le Mridien, Westin, Marriott Hotels, Renaissance Hotels, EDITION Hotels, The Luxury Collection and Gaylord Hotels. This will open up additional opportunities at more than 8,500 Marriott International properties worldwide. SevenRooms is a data-driven guest experience and retention platform focused 100% on building operator-centric tools. The platform provides solutions for global brands that not only increase revenue generation, but help them build long-term relationships with guests. SevenRooms enables Marriott with technology to build more lasting and profitable relationships with their guests. Tweet this For restaurants, bars and other F&B outlets at Marriott-branded hotels, the SevenRooms platform offers a range of tools to help drive revenue, increase operational efficiency and deliver exceptional guest experiences. Through SevenRooms’ Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Marketing Automation capabilities, Marriott hotels are not only able to cultivate meaningful and direct relationships with guests, but have access to a 360-degree view into the guest journey. guests to drive deeper guest loyalty. “We are excited to partner with Marriott International as a preferred provider of restaurant technology, helping them deliver more personalized experiences to their guests around the world,” said Joel MontanielCEO and Co-Founder of SevenRooms. “Today, consumers expect more from their F&B experiences, whether they’re staying local or traveling abroad. They want to engage with hotels, restaurants and bars on their terms, and are increasingly discovering and booking more than where to eat and drink across a set of channels With SevenRooms, operators have access to tools that help them reach these guests while driving operational efficiencies by connecting F&B to their overall hotel strategy to generate revenue and increase profitability. Our suite of products not only helps Marriott brand hotel operators deliver exceptional guest experiences that increase positive sentiment and drive greater loyalty, but enables them to do so at scale, automatically. We look forward to to work with Marriott as we enable them with technology to build more lasting and profitable relationships with their guests.” Marriott International properties can now incorporate many of SevenRooms’ suite of tools and solutions, including Customer Relationship Management (CRM), on-premises desk management, waitlist management, marketing automation, email marketing, management of orders and collection of reviews. “Marriott’s hospitality roots began in restaurants, and we want to provide exceptional and memorable restaurant experiences for our guests,” said Matthew VonErtfeldSenior Vice President, Food & Beverage at Marriott International. “With SevenRooms, we’re not only able to provide guests with the experiences they want, but we can leverage a powerful set of tools to help turn one-time guests into lifelong guests.” To learn more about SevenRooms, please visit www.sevenrooms.com . About SevenRooms

Seven Rooms is a guest experience and retention platform that helps hospitality operators create exceptional experiences that drive revenue and repeat business. Trusted by thousands of hospitality operators around the world, SevenRooms powers tens of millions of guest experiences each month both on and off premises. From neighborhood restaurants and bars to international multi-concept hospitality groups, SevenRooms is transforming the industry by empowering operators to take back control of their businesses to create direct relationships with guests, deliver exceptional experiences and drive more visits and orders, more often. The full suite of products includes reservation, waitlist and table management, online ordering, mobile ordering and payment, review aggregation, email marketing and marketing automation. Founded in 2011 and backed by Amazon, Comcast Ventures, PSG and Highgate Ventures, SevenRooms has dining, hotel F&B, nightlife and entertainment clients globally including: Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, The Cosmopolitan of Las VegasWynn Resorts, Jumeirah Group, Hard Rock Hotels & Resorts, Wolfgang Puck, Michael MinaBloomin’ Brands, Giordano’s, Australian Venue Company, Altamarea Group, AELTC, The Wolseley Hospitality Group, Dishoom, Live Nation and Topgolf. www.sevenrooms.com CONTACT: Bianca Esmond, [email protected] SOURCE SevenRooms

