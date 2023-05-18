UK and Norway to increase cooperation on subsea capabilities





UK Defense Secretary and Norwegian Defense Minister sign security partnership to counter underwater threats

Statement of Intent (SOI) to cooperate in critical energy infrastructure protection, anti-submarine warfare and underwater defense

Partnership to strengthen defense cooperation between allied countries The UK and Norway have today agreed to develop a strategic partnership to counter common threats in the underwater domain, including threats to our underwater infrastructure. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Norwegian Defense Minister Bjrn Arild Gram signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) during a visit to Naval Operations Center Northwood today, agreeing to further collaborate on underwater capabilities to enhance security of the North Atlantic. The increasing use of the seabed for energy and communications purposes has resulted in increased opportunities for adversaries to threaten critical western national underwater infrastructure, as seen in the damage to the Nordstream pipeline, where the UK and Norway have jointly increased patrols security in the region. Building on this ongoing cooperation, this partnership will enhance the two nations’ ability to exercise and operate together and develop capabilities that will protect our shared interests in the North Sea, streamlining the process that allies and partners to join or complement the activity of the United Kingdom and Norway. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: By collaborating through the JEF and the Northern Group with our long-term defense partner and NATO ally, Norway, we are enhancing our joint capabilities to protect critical Western national infrastructure on the seabed. The attack on the Nord Stream pipeline has determined even closer cooperation across our collective assets to detect and defend against underwater threats and ensure the continued security of the North Atlantic. With shared interests in the North Sea, the North Atlantic and the High North, regional security is central to the national security of both countries. This strategic partnership will continue to deepen defense ties between the two nations as they work together to protect against and deter underwater threats. This announcement builds on the excellent bilateral defense relationship between Norway and the UK, including close cooperation in the JEF and the Northern Group, as well as key shared capabilities such as the P-8A and F-35 maritime patrol aircraft. Training and exercises provide the foundation of our bilateral defense relationship, which has been in place for more than 50 years. The Minister of Defense, Bjrn Arild Gram said: It is important that democracies like the UK and Norway stand together when the rules-based international order is under pressure. The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline last year is a concrete reminder of what is at stake here. Working together, we can improve our ability to detect submarines, counter mine threats and protect critical infrastructure on the seabed. Earlier this year, the UK also announced the arrival of a new anti-submarine warfare ship at Cammell Laird, Birkenhead, where it has undergone a period of refurbishment. Last month, the ship – which supports the UK’s defense of critical national infrastructure – was officially named the RFA Proteus by Baroness Goldie on a visit to Faslane, Scotland. The 98-metre-long and adaptable offshore patrol vessel, the length of Big Ben, will act as a mother ship, operating remote and autonomous off-board systems for vital underwater surveillance and seabed warfare for our national security. The UK continues to work closely with Norway to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty against Putin’s illegal occupation and we welcome Norway’s extensive direct and indirect support to Ukraine.

