Australian ambassador calls postponement of Biden’s Quad meeting ‘too small’. : NPR









Australia’s ambassador to the US says “get our smelling salts out”. Kevin Rudd, who is also a former prime minister, tells Morning edition he believes President Biden’s decision to postpone a security meeting in Sydney with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan will have little impact on regional security or efforts to counter China’s regional influence. Biden, who is attending the G7 summit in Japan, said he was postponing his participation in the quadruple summit to focus on the political fight over the U.S. debt ceiling In an interview with NPR’s Leila Fadel, Rudd says: “The relationship between the two of us is as strong and as intense as I’ve ever seen it.” Rudd points to the Biden administration’s commitment to the military and to energy and infrastructure cooperation. “I think we have to take a step back to remove our smelling salts and say, look, the postponement of a presidential visit is very small in the scheme of it all,” Rudd said. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Highlights of the interview What message does Biden’s postponement send to Australia and the leaders of Japan and India? This alliance of ours has been through about 15 Australian prime ministers and 14 American presidents… This is just one of those things that happens and we get the intensity of the debate about the future of the debt ceiling in Congress. Will the US absence hurt efforts to turn to India as a counterweight to China’s regional influence? The quadruple agenda will continue. The meeting will take place, although not in Sydney, but in Japan… And the contents of the agenda will be released. And this is very important for continuing to ensure further strategic balance in the wider Indo-Pacific region, in addition to the details of the agenda on climate, energy, infrastructure, critical minerals and things that matter to the peoples of the wider region. . How is Beijing likely to view Biden’s postponement? It’s not just, you know, a single visit that sums up the entirety of the engagement of American and allied diplomacy over the last two and a half years. Look, look, the recent great success in Korean-American relations as a result of President Yoon’s visit to Washington. Is there a sense that regional issues seem to be taking a backseat to the US when other crises arise? President Biden has already been to the region several times. He’s been to Korea, he’s been to Japan, he’s been to Cambodia, he’s been to Indonesia. The bottom line is the structure of these general relations at the military level, at the level of cooperation in critical areas of energy, infrastructure and renewable energy in particular, this is probably stronger than I have ever seen. Jan Johnson edited the audio and digital versions of this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/18/1176806747/biden-cancels-australia-trip-quad-meeting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos