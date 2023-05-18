



HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International has named Ragheb “Raj” Dajani as its new senior vice president of development. In this role, Dajani will be responsible for leading the maintenance of new real estate development prospects, driving real estate development strategy and overseeing the brand’s strategic business growth plans and goals. Dajani will report directly to Joe EmanueleChief Design and Development Officer at Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock International Names Ragheb Dajani Senior Vice President Real Estate Development Division

“We are thrilled to have Raj join our Real Estate Development team as we continue to further cement the Hard Rock brand as a mainstay in the global luxury hospitality space,” said. Joe Emanuele, Chief Design and Development Officer at Hard Rock International. “His extensive experience in bringing integrated luxury resort concepts to life makes Raj an invaluable addition to the Hard Rock team.” Dajani enters this role as an accomplished real estate professional with more than 30 years of experience. His expertise includes the planning, design and construction of integrated resort developments such as luxury residences, hotels and casinos. Dajani first began his career engaging in the bidding and execution of general contracting work for luxury residential projects in the US. During his tenure at leading hospitality firms such as Kerzner International, Dajani held several positions including vice president, during which he developed luxury towers including The Atlantis Resort and Casino in Bahamas, MoroccoAND Dubaiand several One&Only hotels and resorts in Bahamas, Mexico, and Mohegan Sun Resort. Dayan later returned to ATLANTIS The resort in Bahamas to plan and implement a unique revitalization development program within Brookfield Hospitality Management. In his most recent role, Dajani was Head of Planning for Galaxy Entertainment Group in Tokyo, Japan where he established a development operation to pursue a license to develop and operate a multi-billion dollar integrated resort. Additional information on Hard Rock International can be found by visiting www.hardrock.com. For more information about the open roles at Hard Rock International, please visit www.hardrock.com/careers.aspx. About Hard Rock: Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most recognized companies globally with locations in over 70 countries comprising 290 locations that include hotels, casinos, owned/licensed or managed rock shops., Live performance venues and cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture called Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and online gaming platform. Starting with one Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by JD Power’s North American Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in exceptional guest satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top high-end hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately held gaming company designated as a Best Managed Company in the US by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored three times. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers, as well as a Top Employer for Women, Diversity and Youth and a top employer in the travel and leisure, gaming and entertainment industries. At the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Earth Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received the No. 1 ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the past seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grade ratings from the major investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) ​​and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com OR shop.hardrock.com. SOURCE Hard Rock International

