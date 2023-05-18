EBACE looks set to go ‘green’





Sustainability will be top of mind next week at EBACE 2023 in Geneva, according to organizers NBAA and EBAA. The Palexpo convention center – home to the annual event since 2001 – is powered entirely by renewable energy and its rooftop array is Switzerland’s second largest solar power generator. For the show, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday next week, all energy use by Palexpo and the show’s partner hotels will be tracked. All resulting carbon emissions will then be offset through verified projects, along with those generated by buses to and from the venue. In addition, nearly 80 percent of the waste generated at the event will be sorted locally, with almost half of it being recycled. As for the carpet used for the exhibition floor, over 75 percent of it will also be recycled. Show officials noted that during event setup and takedown, lighting will be reduced and the building’s HVAC systems will be turned off. Finally, all food served at the event will be locally sourced and sustainably distributed. “The business aviation community is committed to sustainability and carbon reduction in everything we do – from the airport to the trade show and beyond,” said NBAA senior vice president of events Chris Strong. “Not only will the event be among the most carbon-neutral editions of the show to date, it will also feature a two-day summit focused on reducing the industry’s overall carbon footprint. We are committed to sustainability on the ground and in the air.”

