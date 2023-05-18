International
Five men convicted in $100 million jewel heist that rocked Germany | Smart news
Five men from the same crime family have been convicted of stealing over $100 million worth of jewelry fromGreen safea museum in the Royal Palace of Dresden, four years ago.
The trial lasted 47 days and called hundreds of witnesses. Four of the defendants received deals that included the return of some of the stolen property, while one remained innocent until the end, reports New York Times Christopher F. Schuetz. A sixth defendant proved by alibi that he did not participate.
Earlier this month, one of the men apologized publicly in court, saying the robbery was a huge mistake and swearing about the crime after the trial, according to Guardians Philip Oltermann.
The thieves received sentences ranging from four years and four months to six years and three months for their roles in the theft of cultural heritage and jewelry containing approximately 4,300 diamonds and other precious stones.
The sentences are the culmination of a years-long saga that has drawn international attention. like Times writes, the trial shed new light on the extraordinary story of how a small group of convicted criminals were able to break into one of Germany’s most secure museums and make off with the biggest haul in the country’s post-war history.
This story begins a few months before the theft, when one of the men, Wissam Remmo, entered a factory and stole a hydraulic tool known as The Jaws of Life. Just days after the robbery, he was caught and put on trial for stealing the vehicle, but at that point, authorities did not connect the two crimes.
In the early morning of November 25, 2019, thieves broke into the Green Vault through a hole they had previously carved. The guards saw the men hammering the display case holding the jewelry, but they were not authorized to take any action other than calling the police. The thieves escaped, destroying both getaway cars to keep the authorities off their tail. Just before the one-year anniversary of the robbery, three of the men were arrested after a sweeping operation involving 1,700 police officers. Authorities arrested the others soon after.
The Green Vault dates back to 1723, when the ruler of Saxony, Augustus the Strong, began work on a safe place to house his treasures. He was, like Encyclopaedia Brittannica he says, a man of extravagant and luxurious tastes, and these tendencies helped to turn Dresden into a cultural center. The vaults of the eight rooms survived for many years. (While its treasures were moved for safekeeping during World War II, bombing destroyed some of the rooms of the Green Vaults.)
The Dresden theft must be seen in the context of German history, in which, until 1919, the various regions had their own rulers, whose history and past glories are still part of local consciousness and pride, he wroteNewspaper Arts Anna Somers Cocks in 2019. A Bavarian, for example, feels quite different from a Saxon, and the Green Vaults are very much a part of Saxony’s identity.
In December,watchdog reported that German officials had found a significant portion of the treasure. But some of the most expensive and visible pieces of the collection, including a particularly valuable diamond called the White Saxon, are still missing. The unknown fate of these articles dampened otherwise celebratory reactions to the news in Germany.
The missing items may not be the only remaining mysteries in this case. Mahmoud Jarabaa researcher who studies crime families, tells him Times that it is difficult to understand the power structure within such groups.
I’m sure, he says, there were more people from within the family involved.
