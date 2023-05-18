G-7 is tightening economic sanctions on Russia for its war on UkraineExBulletin







change the subtitles Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images The United States plans to blacklist about 70 companies and organizations for selling restricted U.S. products to Russia, part of a push by G-7 nations to exact more economic pain from Russia for its fight against Ukraine. Each of the G-7 countries has actions planned, said a US official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the leaders’ announcements. Public statements are expected sometime during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan, this weekend. “This will be a significant effort that will broadly limit Russia’s access to goods that matter to its capabilities on the battlefield,” the official said. The United States will also cut off about 300 individuals, entities, ships and aircraft from the US financial system for circumventing US sanctions on Russia, the official said. This will include people and companies from Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The G-7 has been under sanctions since the war began more than a year ago. But Russia has found ways to get around the rules to buy products and access financing by conforming to the rules. Take, for example, an increase in the trade in washing machines, said Max Bergmann, a former State Department official now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “We’ve seen a huge importation of washing machines going into Russia, where they’re trying to extract the microchips and use them to make missiles or other weapons,” Bergmann told NPR. Former Treasury Department official Kim Donovan, now at the Atlantic Council, said the Russian sanctions regime is having an impact even though Russia has not withdrawn from the war. “This is a slow process,” Donovan said. “Anything that happens in this space is not going to have an immediate impact that maybe we’re used to seeing on the battlefield where things go ‘boom’. It’s going to be a slow burn.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/18/1176928031/g7-economic-sanctions-russia-war-ukraine-hiroshima-japan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos