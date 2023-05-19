Bradley International Airport offers nonstop flights to Tampa, Fort Myers and New Orleans





Travelers out Bradley International Airport now you can get to some popular cities with non-stop flights from Breeze Airways starting May 17, Connecticut Airport Authority announced. The nonstop flights include service to Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida, along with New Orleans, Louisiana, the Connecticut Airport Authority said. In addition, Breeze Airways will offer a one-stop, non-stop flight to Los Angeles, California. Flights to Fort Myers began May 17, and planes will fly Wednesday and Saturday, the Connecticut Airport Authority said. Travel to Tampa begins May 18 at the airport and services will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Read more: Spirit Airlines adds 5 new flights to Boston Logan International Airport Breeze Airways will offer flights to New Orleans starting May 19 through Sept. 5 on Mondays and Fridays, the Connecticut Airport Authority said. The airline’s one-stop, nonstop flights to Los Angeles will operate daily at Bradley and began May 17. In celebration of Breeze Airways being in Bradley for its second year, the Connecticut Airport Authority said fares for flights start at $79 if travelers purchase their tickets by 11:59 p.m. May 26. Travel dates must be set between May 31 and November 14 and the promotion excludes travel on certain holidays, including between June 28 and July 10, and September 1 to September 4. Two years ago, we were excited to welcome Breeze Airways to Bradley International Airport. It has been incredible to watch their growth in Connecticut, said Kevin A. Dillon, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority in a release. Read more: The rise of yoga in New England was named no. 2 Best in USA for 2023 by USA Today Readers With the addition of new nonstop service in Tampa, Fort Myers and New Orleans, Breeze now connects our nonstop passengers to more than a dozen exciting destinations and a growing list of one-stop cities at incredibly low fares, added Dillon . David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, said the airline has operated at Bradley since its first day of flight. As we approach our second birthday on May 27, it’s incredible that in two years we’ve grown from just four destinations to 18 from Bradley International. We were very grateful to the community of Greater Hartford, and all of Connecticut, for our rapid success. We look forward to continuing that growth, Neelman said. At Bradley, the airline also offers flights to 12 other major US cities. Breeze’s other one-stop flights include those to Orlando, Florida, and Tulsa, Alaska, the Connecticut Airport Authority said.

