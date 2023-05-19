Queens projects deficit 2023-24 | The Queen’s Gazette





Mitigation strategies are being developed to address the financial situation.

In response to cumulative financial pressures, Queens will have an operating budget deficit of $62.8 million in its 2023-24 fiscal year, with existing reserves (carried funds) used to cover the deficit. The impact of the provincial government’s 10 per cent tuition cut for Ontario students in 2019 and the subsequent tuition freeze has cost the university $179.4 million to date. Continued inflationary costs and the decline in international student enrollment as a result of the pandemic have added to the budget strain. Some mitigation efforts are underway. Recently established committees, led by the Vice Provost, and including representatives from faculties and shared service units, are examining increasing international student enrollment along with cost containment and revenue generation strategies. They will strive to address fiscal challenges so that Queens continues to meet the universities’ strategic goals and academic mission. The University has been fortunate to build reserves to help weather difficult financial situations, but continued reliance on these reserves is not sustainable, says Donna Janiec, Deputy Director (Finance and Administration). Acting now to reduce our deficit within the year will provide a runway to work with the community on the difficult task of achieving a balanced budget by 2025/26. As an additional temporary measure, Queens is imposing an immediate hiring freeze on full-time budget operating positions that are not currently posted or advertised. The move will be accompanied by a process through which critical hires can be advanced on an exceptional, case-by-case basis. Further details will be shared as they become available. This process will be led by the Provost and Vice-Director (Finance and Administration), in consultation with the Director and Vice-Chancellor. The interim measure will have an immediate impact by reducing the university’s annual deficit and providing a starting point to explore other cost control options. It is important to note that our domestic applications and admissions remain among the strongest in Ontario, says Teri Shearer, Interim Provost and Deputy Provost (Academic). Admissions this year are up 17 percent compared to this time last year, and demand for Queens remains strong among prospective students, with 55,000 applicants for the 5,000 first-year places available. We are confident that by working with our campus committees, faculty, and shared services to identify and implement appropriate cost control measures, we can continue to fulfill our academic and research mission and create an exceptional educational experience. , says Provost Shearer.

