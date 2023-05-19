Publication date: 19/05/2023

University of Adelaide architecture students will join a leading South Australian architecture firm at an internationally acclaimed exhibition in Venice – as the state showcases its current and future capabilities to the world.

La Biennale Di Venzia’s Biennale Architettura 2023 will feature a joint exhibition by Adelaide-based architecture firm Tectvs and the University of Adelaide. The exhibition will feature work by final year Master of Architecture students Xinyu Chen, Hugh Adare and Zihe Chen and will be exhibited at the European Cultural Centre, Venice.

Tectvs – led by University of Adelaide industry professor Tony Giannone and PhD candidate Francesco Bonato – has a long-standing relationship with the University of Adelaide’s School of Architecture and Civil Engineering.

The Australian Institute of Architects has facilitated Australia’s national representation at Venice Architecture since 2005.

The Australian pavilion, one of only 29 national pavilions, is located in the renowned Giardini della Biennale and the exhibition entitled ‘Queenstown of concern’ is supported by the Department of Trade and Investment of the Malinauskas Labor Government.

Creative Directors of ‘Disturbing Queenstown’ are Anthony Coupe – Mulloway Studio (Adelaide), Emily Paech – Mulloway Studio (Adelaide), Dr Julian Worrall – University of Tasmania, Dr Sarah Rhodes – Photographic Artist and Associate Professor Gumillya Baker – University Flinders.

The Biennale Architettura 2023 of La Biennale Di Venzia opens to the public on Saturdays from May 20 to November 26 with visits expected to be over 300,000.

quotas

Attributed to Nick Champion

The Biennale Architettura 2023 of La Biennale Di Venzia is the main destination for architects and this is an opportunity to show the world the capabilities of our country led by our state – both present and future.

We are proud of the South Australians who stand among the world’s leading architects at this exhibition and wish them all the best.

Attributed to South Australian Government Architect Kirsteen Mackay

The Biennale provides a platform for architects and designers to present their latest work, share ideas and engage in critical discussions about the current state of architecture and urban design.

I am delighted that the state has supported the Australian Pavilion this year and that the work of University of Adelaide students has been recognized at this important international forum.

Attributed to Australian Institute of Architects Immediate Past National President Tony Giannone

This is a wonderful recognition of South Australia’s contribution and participation on the international stage on relevant issues facing the creative design industries.