International
UK urges other countries not to give Russia military aid: UK statement to Security Council
Thank you President and I also thank Mr. Ebo for his briefing.
449 days in illegal and total war in the Russian Federation. Russia continues to attack Ukrainian cities, hospitals and schools, killing and injuring innocent families in their homes or forcing them to flee. Eight million people have now been displaced as a result of Russian attacks. Last night, for the ninth time this month, Russia fired another volley of missiles at Ukrainian cities with a blatant disregard for human life. Russia is deploying more and more powerful weapons.
Russia provides arms for Putin’s illegal war from countries such as Iran and the DPRK in flagrant violation of relevant Security Council resolutions. The UK is calling on other countries not to give Russia military aid.
President, we have repeatedly called on Russia to end the war, withdraw and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, cease attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and withdraw its troops from Ukraine. Ukraine did not want and did not provoke this war.
The Ukrainian people want peace, but they face a choice between taking up arms in self-defense or annihilation. They have done so in accordance with the UN Charter. Therefore, we support Ukraine to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the UN Charter. We share Ukraine’s goal to ensure peace in accordance with the UN Charter.
As my Prime Minister has made clear, we will continue to respond to Ukraine’s requests for the means to defend against Russian aggression.
Last week we announced the delivery of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.
We have also provided a number of air defense systems, including AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles. These defensive weapons can defeat Russian cruise missiles to help Ukraine protect its skies and people from Russia’s indiscriminate attacks.
The Russian delegate also mentioned the use of depleted uranium. The British military has used depleted uranium in its armor-piercing shells for decades. It is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities. Russia knows this, but is deliberately trying to misinform. So I want to have no doubt that we provide all our military support to Ukraine in accordance with international law and with strong measures to prevent its illegal transfer.
President, the cost of this war is felt around the world. Its impact on food and commodity prices is severe. We welcome the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and call on Russia not to stop shipping under the agreement as a pressure tactic.
As UN member states, we want to focus on other priorities that the world desperately needs us to work on together, such as achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Instead, Russia’s war has made those goals more difficult to achieve.
In conclusion, Madam President, I listened carefully to the Russian delegation. They are trying to convince the world not to provide defense support to Ukraine. The reason for this is blindingly obvious.
They want to overcome the Ukrainian army as they have tried and failed since February 2022. Why? Because they want to invade a sovereign country and annex its territory. That is why rockets still fall on Kiev.
Russia can end this war at any time by withdrawing its troops. Until then, we will help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and uphold the principles of the UN Charter.
Thank you.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-calls-on-other-states-not-to-provide-russia-with-military-assistance-uk-statement-at-the-security-council
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: Nasdaq outperforms as Netflix stock soars
- UK urges other countries not to give Russia military aid: UK statement to Security Council
- Xi Jinping unveils grand development plan for Central Asia at summit
- LeMarco Entertainment presents Christian Burghardt’s first pop album “Hookups, Hangovers & Heartbreak” | Culture & Leisure
- Jury selection in murder trial against former FSU football star Travis Rudolph – NBC 6 South Florida
- Supreme Court sides with Google and Twitter in terrorism case The Register
- South Australian Architectures Italian Work
- Pakistani police raid ex-leader Imran Khan’s house
- Boris Johnson said of Macron that Putin’s lick is heavy. I’m gonna have to punch you in the head
- Rene Zellweger’s visit puts Murrieta’s famed PUDN on the Hollywood map
- Hailey Bieber wore a figure-hugging dress and strappy corset in London
- Irish stock market woes on mandarins’ radar The Irish Times