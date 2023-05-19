UK urges other countries not to give Russia military aid: UK statement to Security Council

Thank you President and I also thank Mr. Ebo for his briefing.

449 days in illegal and total war in the Russian Federation. Russia continues to attack Ukrainian cities, hospitals and schools, killing and injuring innocent families in their homes or forcing them to flee. Eight million people have now been displaced as a result of Russian attacks. Last night, for the ninth time this month, Russia fired another volley of missiles at Ukrainian cities with a blatant disregard for human life. Russia is deploying more and more powerful weapons.

Russia provides arms for Putin’s illegal war from countries such as Iran and the DPRK in flagrant violation of relevant Security Council resolutions. The UK is calling on other countries not to give Russia military aid.

President, we have repeatedly called on Russia to end the war, withdraw and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, cease attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and withdraw its troops from Ukraine. Ukraine did not want and did not provoke this war.

The Ukrainian people want peace, but they face a choice between taking up arms in self-defense or annihilation. They have done so in accordance with the UN Charter. Therefore, we support Ukraine to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the UN Charter. We share Ukraine’s goal to ensure peace in accordance with the UN Charter.

As my Prime Minister has made clear, we will continue to respond to Ukraine’s requests for the means to defend against Russian aggression.

Last week we announced the delivery of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

We have also provided a number of air defense systems, including AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles. These defensive weapons can defeat Russian cruise missiles to help Ukraine protect its skies and people from Russia’s indiscriminate attacks.

The Russian delegate also mentioned the use of depleted uranium. The British military has used depleted uranium in its armor-piercing shells for decades. It is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities. Russia knows this, but is deliberately trying to misinform. So I want to have no doubt that we provide all our military support to Ukraine in accordance with international law and with strong measures to prevent its illegal transfer.

President, the cost of this war is felt around the world. Its impact on food and commodity prices is severe. We welcome the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and call on Russia not to stop shipping under the agreement as a pressure tactic.

As UN member states, we want to focus on other priorities that the world desperately needs us to work on together, such as achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Instead, Russia’s war has made those goals more difficult to achieve.

In conclusion, Madam President, I listened carefully to the Russian delegation. They are trying to convince the world not to provide defense support to Ukraine. The reason for this is blindingly obvious.

They want to overcome the Ukrainian army as they have tried and failed since February 2022. Why? Because they want to invade a sovereign country and annex its territory. That is why rockets still fall on Kiev.

Russia can end this war at any time by withdrawing its troops. Until then, we will help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and uphold the principles of the UN Charter.

Thank you.