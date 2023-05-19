International
Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, plans to appear in person at the G7 summit in Japan
Hong Kong
CNN
–
Volodymyr Zelensky will personally travel to Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) summit, according to officials familiar with the planning, a clear show of Western confidence and solidarity as Ukraine’s wartime leader tries to retain crucial support from allied countries. .
The surprise trip which would be the first Ukrainian presidents in Asia since Moscow invaded his country last February, as Kiev prepares a long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia and pressures partner governments for more military aid amid intensified airstrikes.
And it also illustrates how Moscow’s attack on its neighbor has rippled far beyond European borders in Asia, where Western-allied democracies are increasingly shaken by the growing authoritarian assertiveness of Russia and China.
The war is already high on the agenda of the three-day G7 summit, where leaders from the world’s richest democracies are expected to make a strong statement of unity in support of Ukraine and unveil new measures to stifle Russia’s ability to finance and supply the war. her.
Very important things will be placed there, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said on Ukrainian television on Friday.
Therefore, the physical presence of our president is absolutely important to protect our interests, to explain, to give clear proposals and clear arguments for the events that are happening in our country, he said.
The G7 member countries, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, are among the biggest supporters of Ukraine’s defense.
Earlier this week, Zelensky wrapped up a European tour, where he made an effort to replenish Ukraine’s military arsenal during stops in Italy, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.
Zelensky will also attend the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia on Friday, two Arab diplomats confirmed to CNN.
His expected trip halfway around the world to Japan would give Zelenskiy another opportunity to emphasize his call for further military support to the leaders of the world’s richest democracies face-to-face.
It would also send a signal of a secure and well-connected Ukraine, at odds with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who has become increasingly isolated and disengaged in recent months.
Japan’s Foreign Ministry had previously said Zelensky would attend a Sunday G7 session virtually after being invited to the meeting by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this year.
Kishida made a surprise visit to Ukraine in March, while earlier this month Japan confirmed it is in talks to open a NATO liaison office, the first of its kind in Asia, arguing that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had made the world less stable.
The week of frantic diplomacy comes amid a deepening emergency in the country as Russia’s war consumes Ukraine’s resources and people in an existential struggle for survival.
Airstrikes rained down across Ukraine on Thursday, with explosions heard in areas across the country, including the capital, where city officials they say that Russia has hit with a series of airstrikes of unprecedented power and intensity this month.
But Kiev’s anti-missile defenses, bolstered by significant Western weaponry, have had notable success with Ukraine’s Air Force claiming to have shot down 29 of 30 cruise missiles fired by Russia overnight on Thursday.
Zelensky’s appearance at the summit could add momentum to his call for more such equipment, which Kiev says it desperately needs to protect its people from Russian airstrikes and bolster any counterattack.
What Zelensky wants to get from the G7 is assurance of their support for the war, and he wants to make sure there is no fatigue, said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a professor emeritus of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University, adding that Koha of Zelensky’s trip near the start of Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia was significant.
The Ukrainian leader welcomed pledges of additional military support for that effort, including $3 billion in military aid from Germany at the end of his European tour earlier this week, but renewed calls for modern fighter jets.
Top of Ukraine’s list in recent months have been F-16 fighter jets, and Britain earlier this week said it was working with the Netherlands to form an international coalition to help Ukraine buy the planes and train pilots to fly them. flew them.
The Biden administration recently signaled to European allies that the US would allow them to export the planes to Ukraine, CNN reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.
Zelensky’s expected visit to Asia will follow a Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska.
On Tuesday, Zelenska pressed South Korea to provide air defense systems as well as non-lethal military equipment to her country during a meeting in Seoul with President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The outbreak in Asia comes as Beijing sent its special envoy to Europe this week to promote talks on ending the conflict, as China, which is not part of the G7 and has close ties to Russia, tries to play a role in brokering peace. .
Zelensky met with envoy Li Hui earlier this week, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry earlier in the day confirmed that Li met with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and discussed ways to stop Russian aggression.
