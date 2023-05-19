Colombia jungle plane crash: Reports suggest children survived crash as officials race to find them





CNN

–



Colombian armed forces have spent more than two weeks searching for survivors of a plane crash in the Amazon jungle, even broadcasting a recorded message from the grandmother of four on board telling them to stay put.

There appeared to be a breakthrough on Wednesday, when Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, tweeted that the four children, aged 13, nine, four and 11 months, had been found alive. But he later deleted the tweet, saying on Thursday that information given to him by the country’s child welfare agency had not been confirmed.

What would have been an extraordinary story of survival has already baffled the nation, with government officials struggling with poor communication and yet to make direct contact with the children.

The director of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), Astrid Caceres, said her team received second-hand confirmation that search teams rescued and identified the children, who have been missing since a small plane crashed in southern Colombia on May 1.

She added that she was confident that four children had been found alive more than two weeks after their plane crashed in the Amazon jungle, but was awaiting further evidence.

According to the ICBF, the Colombian Armed Forces followed a trail of small objects such as hair braids, plastic wrap and baby bottles in search of the missing group.

When Asked why the police and army were continuing search efforts despite reports that the children had been rescued, Caceres said: It’s hard to communicate in the jungle and it was raining yesterday too.

The information I have is that they are fine, we also understand that they have had very difficult days, but these are children who were moving around the area and they seemed fine, she added.

We are still missing that very, very last link that confirms all our hopes. Until we have the picture of the children, we will not stop. We are not discounting the information we have received, but we want to confirm it [directly] myself.

The Colombian Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement earlier that they found a makeshift shelter made of sticks and leaves.

Rescuers have been searching for the remains of the Cessna plane since it crashed on May 1 in the southern region of Guaviare in Amazonas province.

On Thursday, the Director General of Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority, Jairo Pineda, said three bodies had been found and taken to San Jose del Guaviare.

What we have at this moment is the arrival of three confirmed adult bodies that we are looking at after performing a difficult evacuation; they had to be taken up by helicopters, he told reporters in San José del Guaviare.

According to Pineda, two of the dead are from an indigenous community, and the third body belongs to a pilot.

The Colombian Armed Forces’ massive search operation has been supported by dog ​​units, local indigenous communities, planes and helicopters, which flew over the region relaying a recorded message from the children’s grandmother.

The search intensified on Thursday evening, according to the Civil Aviation Authority, after the discovery of new findings that may provide clues to the whereabouts of the (children).

In the last hours, thanks to the orientation of the Ulises dogs, the Special Forces found what would be a makeshift shelter of sticks and branches. There the officers found some scissors and some hair clips that women usually use to hold their hair.

Hopes of finding the four children alive remain intact, he said.

There are no photos or videos showing the children yet.

In his tweet on Thursday, President Petro apologized for saying the children had been found before confirmation was complete.

I’m sorry for what happened. The Military Forces and the indigenous communities will continue their tireless search to give the country the news it is waiting for. At the moment, there is no other priority than to move forward with the search until you find them. Children’s lives are the most important thing.