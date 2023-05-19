Ukraine: No one but Russia is seeking to continue the conflict





Madam President, I would like to thank Mr. Ebo for his information. It is the fifth time that Russia has called a meeting dedicated to the supply of arms to Ukraine. Repeating this exercise ad nauseam still won’t transform a parallel reality into reality. The conclusion of this war and the negative consequences that follow depend exclusively on Russia. On February 24, 2022, it was Russia that violated our collective security through an act of aggression. It was Russia that illegally decided to use force before committing war crimes. No one but Russia is seeking to continue the conflict. Russia simply needs to withdraw its troops from Ukraine, as requested by the International Court of Justice on March 16, 2022, and the chaos will cease. What is Russia waiting for? Cut off the supply of weapons to Ukraine? For Russia to win this war and impose its will. And then what? Can we move on to something else, a new aggression? Russia cannot and must not win this conflict. It violates the principles of our organization. This aggression must fail because we cannot accept the normalization of the illegal use of force. We cannot be content with a world in which the sovereignty and security of all depend only on power relations. It is for all these reasons that France has chosen, together with its partners, to support the Ukrainian people in their right to self-defense, as provided for in Article 51 of the Charter. We will continue to do this bilaterally and within the European Union, taking into account Ukraine’s most urgent needs to strengthen its defense capabilities. Madam President, Our military support strengthens Ukraine. The invasion would be over in a few days. For almost 15 months now, Russia has been kept at bay. Our aid allows Ukraine to protect its people from Russian attacks. By focusing our efforts on air defense capabilities, we are helping the Ukrainian people to confront the deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure by Russia, which, in violation of the Geneva Conventions, is seeking to break the rear, as it cannot no progress. forward. Finally, this support aims to rebalance power relations in order to create conditions for conflict resolution. This will allow credible negotiations resulting in a just and lasting peace and guarantee peace in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations. Madam President, While we are legally supplying arms to Ukraine, Russia is seeking to buy them illegally to replenish its dwindling stockpile. Russia, by buying combat drones from Iran and missiles and munitions from North Korea, violates the resolutions of this Council. Some of these weapons are used by the Wagner private militia, whose abuses and crimes are now well documented. Madam President, There is only one possible outcome: peace in accordance with the United Nations Charter, which respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. On this basis, France supports the Peace Plan of Ukraine. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://onu.delegfrance.org/ukraine-no-one-except-russia-is-seeking-to-continue-the-conflict The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos