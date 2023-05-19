The Chinese commerce minister will meet his American counterpart in Washington next week









China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao will meet with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai next week, the Chinese Embassy said Thursday, while the United States and China try to recalibrate strained relationships. The announcement follows an earlier meeting in Vienna between senior Chinese official Wang Yi and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, which was held in an effort to restore normal communications. Tensions flared between the two countries when a Chinese government spy balloon transited the US, prompting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned trip to Beijing, a visit seen as an important step in repairing ties. diplomatic tensions are at their worst in decades. During a virtual press conference on Thursday, Chinese embassy officials stressed their desire to keep communication channels open and highlighted recent bilateral engagements, such as the Sullivan-Wang meeting, as an indication that Washington and Beijing’s efforts to restore relations can give progress. The meeting with Raimondo in Washington, DC, was not previously announced, but the meeting with Tai in Detroit was expected as part of the APEC meetings. Wang Hongxia from the embassies’ Economic and Trade Affairs Section said the meetings with Tai and Raimondo provide an opportunity for both countries to engage in dialogue through bilateral, regional and multilateral channels to address their respective concerns in the economic and trade fields. China is open to communication at all levels and cooperation in all fields with the United States, but only on the basis of mutual respect, Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said. China welcomes senior US officials to visit China, but the point is that the US will work with China to address issues in the relationship and create favorable conditions for future interactions between the two presidents, he said. CNN reported Wednesday that the Biden administration is now looking to host a series of possible visits to Beijing by senior administration officials in the coming months as part of an effort to re-engage with China on core issues. Referring to the Sullivan-Wang meeting, Liu said the Chinese side made it clear that the relationship must be one of mutual respect and cannot be defined simply by competition. The US side cannot seek communication and dialogue with China while underestimating China’s interests, he said. The urgent task now is to stabilize bilateral relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent unexpected incidents between the two sides, he continued. We hope that the US side will return to a rational and pragmatic China policy so that the two countries can develop better and progress together, Liu said, adding that China urges the US to remove unreasonable restrictions that hinder people to people and cultural exchanges. Beijing broke off talks with Washington on key issues, from climate change to military relations, in August last year in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taipei. The two sides resumed climate talks after Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia last November.

