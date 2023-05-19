The new Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor were elected





Councilor Mark Shayer, new Mayor and Councilor Kathy Watkin, new Deputy Lord Mayor Councilor Mark Shayer has been elected as Mayor of Plymouth, with Councilor Kathy Watkin as the new Deputy Lord Mayor for the coming year. They were both elected at the Annual General Meeting this morning (Friday 19 May) Councilor Shayer was first elected in Budshead Ward in 2022. Until recently he was Acting Leader of Plymouth City Council, and before that Deputy Leader, responsible for human resources, economic development and finance, and representing Plymouth in Devon and Somerset Fire Authority. Councilor Mark Shayer served on three ships for the Royal Navy before joining the Submarine Service, where he served as an Engineer on five submarines for almost 25 years. After leaving the Navy, he worked at Devonport Royal Dockyard as a Project Manager, before retiring in 2020. He has always been active locally, sitting on a number of local boards including the Four Greens Trust, the Drake Foundation and is Joint Chair for the Mount Edgcumbe Trust Board. Councilor Shayer said: It is an honor to be elected as the new Mayor of Plymouth for the coming year. I have always been passionate about Plymouth and it will be a real pleasure to have the opportunity to connect with people across the city from all walks of life. I will take this year as an opportunity to thank those who make Plymouth such a great place to live, work and visit. I look forward to representing as many Plymouth communities, organizations and people as possible and working hard to showcase Plymouth. Councilor Watkin was first elected as a ward councilor for Plymstock Radford Ward in 2019. Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor spouse, (L-R) Councilor John Mahony, Councilor Kathy Watkin, Councilor Mark Shayer and Samantha Shayer In addition to serving on the Planning Committee of which she was Vice Chair in 2022-2023. She also sat on the licensing committee, budget review committee, health and wellness board and corporate parent group. Councilor Watkin trained as a speech and language therapist in London and practiced for several years. She then decided to pursue a career in law, which brought her to Plymouth and has worked in and around the city as a solicitor for her long legal career, and before her retirement had her own practice in the city. Councilor Watkin said: To be chosen as the next Lord Deputy Mayor is a privilege and an honour. I have loved Plymouth since I first visited as a child and I think the people have a strong sense of community spirit. I look forward to meeting people from the organization and charity, as well as attending civic events over the coming year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.plymouth.gov.uk/new-lord-mayor-and-deputy-lord-mayor-elected The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos