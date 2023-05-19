International
Tenants (Reform) Bill: behind the headlines
The headline everywhere is that section 21 “no fault” evictions will be banned in a reform of the private rental sector. It certainly attracts attention – both for renters and owners.
The bill, which received its first reading in parliament on Wednesday, is divided into two parts. The first reforms the system of secured tenancies by making them only periodic: it changes the way they can end and introduces a system of statutory rent review. The second introduces a system of accountability for owners and properties through an ombudsman and database.
Term and Termination
Under the Housing Act 1988 (HA 1988), which regulates secured tenancies, dwellings can be let on a fixed term or periodic tenancy. Where the tenancy is periodic (or has become so after the expiry of the fixed term), the landlord can serve a section 21 notice, requiring the tenant to return possession within two months without giving any reason.
Under the new Bill, all tenancies will be periodic, section 21 is repealed and the grounds of tenure in Schedule 2 of HA 1988 are overhauled. These include new grounds for the landlord to regain possession if they or their family want to live in the property, if the tenant is persistently late in paying rent or if the landlord wants to sell the property.
While it is unfair to ask good tenants to leave with two months’ notice for no apparent reason, it might be worth asking how many landlords would be so capricious: a good tenant who takes care of the property is extremely valuable and empty houses cost money. For many years section 21 has provided landlords with two main benefits: a simple means of dealing with tenants whose behavior or lack of care for the property was causing problems; and the security to give, knowing that they could get the property back if the landlord’s own circumstances changed. The updated reasons in Schedule 2 attempt to remedy the loss of section 21, but the fact remains that many of the reasons are only discretionary (the court may or may not order possession). Furthermore, all bases are attached to specific conditions that must be met in order for the landlord to rely on them. The tenant can dispute the reasons given and ask the landlord to prove them in court, before a possession order is granted. Given the added cost, delay and uncertainty this brings, it is possible that this will deter landlords from letting in the first place, unless they are willing to commit to a long-term deal with limited options to regain possession.
Rent and review
The bill prohibits the inclusion of rent review clauses in lease agreements and instead implements a statutory regime. Not more often than once a year and with two months’ notice, the landlord can propose a new lease. The tenant can either accept this or challenge it in court. At any time, the tenant can also object to the pass-through lease. The court will determine the open market rent of the property and apply it, whether it is higher or lower than the passing or proposed rent.
Like the abolition of section 21, this appears to be good news for tenants, but it is inevitably more complicated. A key and recurring concern of the House of Commons committee when reporting on the white paper was the lack of capacity in the judicial system, which reforms to terminations and tenancy will put under increased pressure. The Commission stated: “Both of these proposals present a real risk that current systems will be overwhelmed and there will be gridlock with long delays before decisions are made.” With 11 million tenants in England, it is difficult to see how the court and tribunal systems will cope with the volume of applications.
A more insidious consequence of these reforms in an inflationary period may simply be the withdrawal of private landlords from the market if rent controls make it difficult or impossible to increase rental yields. Far from increasing the supply and quality of housing, it may bring the opposite result.
Ombudsman and database
The bill envisages the creation of a landlord redress system, an ombudsman and a database detailing landlords and properties. Most of the details have yet to be confirmed, but essentially it’s about holding landlords accountable and making information readily available to those looking to rent.
Creating a database in which certain required information must be recorded before properties can be let creates a framework that can later be used to apply increasingly rigorous standards. In Wales’ latest overhaul of its residential tenancy structure, it introduced 29 new requirements for suitability for human habitation, which must be met before a property can be let. References from the Department for Leveling to Decent Homes Standards suggest that similar measures will eventually be implemented in England. Regulations targeting irresponsible landlords in this sector, however, will place significant burdens on responsible landlords and compliance may be difficult, particularly for older rural housing.
Criminal acts
The new bill outlines a two-tier system of fines and, exceptionally, criminal offenses for breaches of key areas of landlord compliance. The broad areas of compliance are: type of tenancy and use of possession notices, rectification scheme requirements and database requirements. Fines are on two scales: up to £5,000, or up to £30,000 for more serious or repeated offences. It also provides for owners to be prosecuted and given a criminal record for more serious or repeated offences. As currently drafted, “honest” mistakes made by landlords when preparing their tenancy agreements or possession notices, or clerical errors in the database, can attract criminal liability.
Where such severe penalties are possible, it is imperative that the systems (here, the Ombudsman and the database) against which compliance is measured are well funded and operate efficiently. The success of the new regime will depend on whether it can become self-financing and this depends on the confidence of local authorities in their ability to collect the financial penalties imposed on landlords who breach the standards.
These well-intentioned proposed changes can have less than happy consequences. It is arguable that the triple whammy of increased security of tenure, rent control and, in due course, higher standards for energy efficiency etc could have a negative effect on the rental market if responsible landlords exit the sector . After all, the proposals arise from complex political issues on which there will undoubtedly be different views. And behind the key reforms in the bill is the elephant in the room: the tenancy system can be reformed and landlords regulated, but can tenants afford the rent that landlords have to pay and is there enough housing supply in the first place?
This publication is a general summary of the law. It should not replace legal advice tailored to your specific circumstances.
© Farrer & Co LLP, May 2023
About the authors
|
Sources
2/ https://www.farrer.co.uk/news-and-insights/renters-reform-bill-behind-the-headlines/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: Wall Street points higher on hopes of a breach of the US debt ceiling
- Combination of neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio and albumin/bilirubin grade as prognostic predictors in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma undergoing curative liver resection | BMC Gastroenterology
- Tenants (Reform) Bill: behind the headlines
- Kari Lake Fawns on Donald Trump with One of His Brazenest Claims Yet
- Slobodna Dalmacija – Boris Johnson was furious: Macron is a bitch! You disgusting Putin sycophant, let’s go with him. It will be a pounding orgy!
- Visiting Japan, Jokowi to attend 2023 G7 Outreach Summit
- Sunak Opposes Closure of British Confucius Institute
- The greatest Batman actor of all time, according to /Film readers [Exclusive Survey]
- Michael Vaughan returns to BBC cricket coverage for the Test in Ashes, Ireland
- Tesla says minister ‘serious’ to build India’s production, innovation base
- The new Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor were elected
- The revelations deepen the sense that a critical moment is approaching for Trump