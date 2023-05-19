Tenants (Reform) Bill: behind the headlines

The headline everywhere is that section 21 “no fault” evictions will be banned in a reform of the private rental sector. It certainly attracts attention – both for renters and owners.

The bill, which received its first reading in parliament on Wednesday, is divided into two parts. The first reforms the system of secured tenancies by making them only periodic: it changes the way they can end and introduces a system of statutory rent review. The second introduces a system of accountability for owners and properties through an ombudsman and database.

Term and Termination

Under the Housing Act 1988 (HA 1988), which regulates secured tenancies, dwellings can be let on a fixed term or periodic tenancy. Where the tenancy is periodic (or has become so after the expiry of the fixed term), the landlord can serve a section 21 notice, requiring the tenant to return possession within two months without giving any reason.

Under the new Bill, all tenancies will be periodic, section 21 is repealed and the grounds of tenure in Schedule 2 of HA 1988 are overhauled. These include new grounds for the landlord to regain possession if they or their family want to live in the property, if the tenant is persistently late in paying rent or if the landlord wants to sell the property.

While it is unfair to ask good tenants to leave with two months’ notice for no apparent reason, it might be worth asking how many landlords would be so capricious: a good tenant who takes care of the property is extremely valuable and empty houses cost money. For many years section 21 has provided landlords with two main benefits: a simple means of dealing with tenants whose behavior or lack of care for the property was causing problems; and the security to give, knowing that they could get the property back if the landlord’s own circumstances changed. The updated reasons in Schedule 2 attempt to remedy the loss of section 21, but the fact remains that many of the reasons are only discretionary (the court may or may not order possession). Furthermore, all bases are attached to specific conditions that must be met in order for the landlord to rely on them. The tenant can dispute the reasons given and ask the landlord to prove them in court, before a possession order is granted. Given the added cost, delay and uncertainty this brings, it is possible that this will deter landlords from letting in the first place, unless they are willing to commit to a long-term deal with limited options to regain possession.

Rent and review

The bill prohibits the inclusion of rent review clauses in lease agreements and instead implements a statutory regime. Not more often than once a year and with two months’ notice, the landlord can propose a new lease. The tenant can either accept this or challenge it in court. At any time, the tenant can also object to the pass-through lease. The court will determine the open market rent of the property and apply it, whether it is higher or lower than the passing or proposed rent.

Like the abolition of section 21, this appears to be good news for tenants, but it is inevitably more complicated. A key and recurring concern of the House of Commons committee when reporting on the white paper was the lack of capacity in the judicial system, which reforms to terminations and tenancy will put under increased pressure. The Commission stated: “Both of these proposals present a real risk that current systems will be overwhelmed and there will be gridlock with long delays before decisions are made.” With 11 million tenants in England, it is difficult to see how the court and tribunal systems will cope with the volume of applications.

A more insidious consequence of these reforms in an inflationary period may simply be the withdrawal of private landlords from the market if rent controls make it difficult or impossible to increase rental yields. Far from increasing the supply and quality of housing, it may bring the opposite result.

Ombudsman and database

The bill envisages the creation of a landlord redress system, an ombudsman and a database detailing landlords and properties. Most of the details have yet to be confirmed, but essentially it’s about holding landlords accountable and making information readily available to those looking to rent.

Creating a database in which certain required information must be recorded before properties can be let creates a framework that can later be used to apply increasingly rigorous standards. In Wales’ latest overhaul of its residential tenancy structure, it introduced 29 new requirements for suitability for human habitation, which must be met before a property can be let. References from the Department for Leveling to Decent Homes Standards suggest that similar measures will eventually be implemented in England. Regulations targeting irresponsible landlords in this sector, however, will place significant burdens on responsible landlords and compliance may be difficult, particularly for older rural housing.

Criminal acts

The new bill outlines a two-tier system of fines and, exceptionally, criminal offenses for breaches of key areas of landlord compliance. The broad areas of compliance are: type of tenancy and use of possession notices, rectification scheme requirements and database requirements. Fines are on two scales: up to £5,000, or up to £30,000 for more serious or repeated offences. It also provides for owners to be prosecuted and given a criminal record for more serious or repeated offences. As currently drafted, “honest” mistakes made by landlords when preparing their tenancy agreements or possession notices, or clerical errors in the database, can attract criminal liability.

Where such severe penalties are possible, it is imperative that the systems (here, the Ombudsman and the database) against which compliance is measured are well funded and operate efficiently. The success of the new regime will depend on whether it can become self-financing and this depends on the confidence of local authorities in their ability to collect the financial penalties imposed on landlords who breach the standards.

These well-intentioned proposed changes can have less than happy consequences. It is arguable that the triple whammy of increased security of tenure, rent control and, in due course, higher standards for energy efficiency etc could have a negative effect on the rental market if responsible landlords exit the sector . After all, the proposals arise from complex political issues on which there will undoubtedly be different views. And behind the key reforms in the bill is the elephant in the room: the tenancy system can be reformed and landlords regulated, but can tenants afford the rent that landlords have to pay and is there enough housing supply in the first place?

This publication is a general summary of the law. It should not replace legal advice tailored to your specific circumstances.

