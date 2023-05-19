320 million for OPV supports more than 100 jobs

Two new contracts worth 320 million have been awarded to support the Royal Navy’s fleet of offshore patrol vessels (OPVs).

A contract with BAE Systems has been extended to support Batch 1 OPVs.

A new contract has been awarded to UK Docks Marine Services for global support for Batch 2 OPVs.

Two new support contracts have been secured for the Royal Navy’s versatile Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), creating and supporting jobs across the UK and delivering on the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy.

An 8-year contract worth around 250 million has been awarded to UK Docks Marine Services, based in the North East of England, which will support the second group of OPVs – HMS Forth, HMS Medway, HMS Trent, HMS Tamar and HMS Spey.

The contract creates more than 100 engineer, technician, project manager and administrative roles within UK Docks Marine Services, of which 25-30 will be in South Shields and Gosport, with the remaining roles located overseas.

A second contract, worth 70 million over 5 years, has been secured with BAE Systems to support the first three OPVs of Batch 1 – HMS Mersey, HMS Severn and HMS Tyne, which entered service in 2003. more than a dozen UK jobs in Portsmouth, the contract will aim to maintain the high availability of these essential vessels in home waters and on deployments around the globe. The contract will also provide spares, repairs and maintenance until 2028, when the ships will be retired from maritime service.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Working closely with our industry partners, we are securing a future for these versatile and important ships of the Royal Navy, delivering on our promises for the UK’s prosperity and the UK’s enduring presence overseas. The project will also provide support for dozens of UK jobs, contributing to the vibrant health of our shipbuilding industry.

The OPV’s duties include homeland defense against global terrorism, anti-smuggling, maritime defence, humanitarian support operations and engagement with the UK’s Overseas Territories, allies and global partners. OPVs are designed to be available for operational duties for more than 300 days per year.

The 90m long Batch 2 OPVs, similar to the length of two Olympic swimming pools, are fitted with a 30mm cannon and flight decks capable of accommodating a Merlin helicopter. With a range of more than 5,500 nautical miles and a top speed of more than 20 knots, they are permanently deployed around the world with patrols in the South Atlantic, North Atlantic, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific region. Peaceful.

Much of the support work for Batch 2 will be carried out in locations around the world, with UK Docks already supporting HMS Protector, the Royal Navys Ice Patrol Ship, providing global engineering, technical and logistical support to ensure spares, repairs and maintenance services. Their deployment is global, so it is vital that we create support networks to ensure they can stay afloat and ensure the UK’s truly global presence.

Managing Director of UK Docks, Jonathan Wilson, said:

We are delighted to have secured this major contract, which is the culmination of several years of work demonstrating that UK Docks can provide the highest standards of service and professionalism that the Royal Navy requires for the maintenance of its ships. We also see the award of this contract as a strong vote of confidence in British industry, skills and indigenous capabilities and we look forward to putting those resources to work on these five important vessels.

The Batch 1 vessels, built by VT Shipbuilding, now part of BAE Systems and designed for high availability, are around 80 meters long and located offshore around the UK. The extension of their support contract ensures BAE Systems’ role for Batch 1 until their out-of-service date.

Dean Kimber, Head of Asset Management at BAE Systems said:

This contract extension is testament to BAE Systems’ hard work and dedication in supporting the Royal Navy’s OPVs for the past 20 years. We are delighted to continue our work to support OPV Batch 1 enabling high availability of vessels as they carry out their vital roles in protecting UK waters.

Cdre Steve McCarthy, DE&S Director of Ship Support, said:

Our offshore patrol vessels are a vital component of Britain’s Global Maritime Security, Defense Engagement and Humanitarian operations and they are very successful around the world. For small vessels they pack a big punch and we are delighted to award these contracts to UK Docks and BAE Systems. Both contracts provide high levels of availability to the Royal Navy for years to come.

Graeme Little OBE Head of Future Support Acquisition at Naval Command and the SRO Project, said: