Aging Well community grants announced

Publication date: 19/05/2023

A project encouraging Aboriginal Elders in the northern region of Port Augusta, Nepabunna and Marree to share their stories with the community is among 35 projects to share nearly $550,000 as part of the Office of Goodwill Community Grants program 2022- 2023.

The Umeewarra Aboriginal Media Association will receive one of five Positive Aging Scholarship Grants totaling almost $200,000, which aim to provide older Australians with new ways to engage in community activities that improve wellbeing and reduce social isolation.

The $40,000 grant will support that Our elders speak project to help Aboriginal youth digitally record Elder stories in languages ​​including Barngarla, Adnyamathanha, Dieri and Yankantjatjara.

Safe Pet Safe Families will also receive a $40,000 Positive Aging Scholarship grant to Paws with friends – until we meet again project that will connect seniors with volunteers and foster families who can support them in caring for their pets.

Grantees will receive training and mentoring from the Australian Center for Social Innovation (TACSI) to develop and implement their project ideas and support their long-term activities.

Age Friendly SA grants totaling approximately $200,000 will also be awarded to six local councils for projects that support innovative activities that encourage older South Australians to learn new skills and deepen their connections to their community.

The city of Marion will get $40,000 for it Words Within Us project, which will invite local families, schools, aged care facilities and isolated seniors to co-design initiatives to alleviate loneliness and develop connections through the creation and sharing of stories.

An $18,000 Age Friendly SA Grant will be awarded to the City of Unley for JUST program, which will bring together older teenagers and over-65s to plan and enjoy activities such as cooking and dancing.

Seniors Grants totaling more than $150,000 have also been awarded to 24 community organizations to support projects, including an In-Home Technical Support Program, monthly regional day trips and the purchase of equipment for activities including lifesaving of life in surfing, bowling, footy and senior scientists. Data collection.

The full list of 2022-2023 Office of Aging Well Community Grant recipients is available here.

For more information, go to www.sahealth.sa.gov.au/communitygrants

quotas

Attributed to Chris Picton

I would like to congratulate the successful recipients for their efforts to support older South Australians, including those from different cultures and backgrounds, to age well.

These projects will address aging and age stereotypes, support older people to participate actively in their community and recognize older South Australians for their valuable contributions throughout their lives.

I look forward to seeing the positive impact these grants have on our community, including the important intergenerational connections they create.

Credited to Office for Aging Well Executive Director Cassie Mason

These community grants will help deliver South Australia’s Plan for Aging Well 2020-2025 through projects that harness the skills and wisdom of older people, encourage social connections and address ageing.

The 35 projects, which will be implemented from June, will help combat social isolation, create community links and promote cultural well-being.

TACSI’s inclusion in our Positive Aging Scholarship Grants offers the bonus of supporting recipients to imagine and plan for the scope of their activities in the future.