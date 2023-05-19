World Careers acquires international business of Careerbuilders amid significant changes within its US operations





May 19, 2023 Careers SA, a job board provider based in Athens, Greece, has acquired the European and Asian businesses of job board operator CareerBuilder as it builds its international operations. Career itself was owned by CareerBuilder before its founders reacquired it in 2020. US-based CareerBuilder ranks 19thth– The largest global online job advertising firm before this acquisition with revenue of $275 million in 2022, according to Staffing Industry Analysts’ job advertising market update report. Career is acquiring CareerBuilders’ international lines of business in the UK, France, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, Vietnam, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. The deal was announced on Tuesday. With the closing of this deal, Career will have more than 300 employees, offices in 10 cities and consolidated revenue approaching $30 million this year, according to the company. Kariera Group CEO Theofilos Vasileiadis said: At a time when remote working, the great need for retraining of human resources and the international mobility of talent make it difficult for employers worldwide to identify the ideal staff for them. We are now able to offer solutions at a global level by combining access to personnel from 10 countries with major investments in the technological innovation of the recruitment and personnel management platform provided by Kariera Group. The career was founded in 1997 by Vasileiadis and Fanis Rigas. It was the first Greek startup to be sold to a multinational company when CareerBuilder bought it in 2007, according to the company. Vasileiadis, along with brothers Artistotelis and Stefanos Panteljadis, won it from CareerBuilder in 2020. Career has been an active buyer, buying Human Factor, a provider of personnel management software, in 2021 and Workathlon, which focuses on employers in the tourism industry, in 2022. My brother and I are very proud to participate in the next step of Kariera SA, said Stefanos Panteljadis. I am particularly pleased that the idea of ​​acquiring Kariera, which was first discussed with Theofilos at a conference in Vancouver in 2017, leads today to the creation of a Greek group with a footprint in many countries and activity in one area so interesting and critical of human resources. Jeff Furman VP, real estate and global procurement, at CareerBuilder, said: We echo Kariera’s excitement about the recent acquisition of our CareerBuilder International business and the opportunity for the combined company to increase its impact on the global talent landscape. According to one published report from AIM Group (paywall), the acquisition coincided with a dramatic 60% staff reduction within the CareerBuilders US operation and, in addition, Jeff Furman will officially assume the role of CEO today, replacing outgoing CEO Susan Arthur.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www2.staffingindustry.com/switchlanguage/to/row/Editorial/Daily-News/World-Kariera-acquires-Careerbuilder-s-international-business-amidst-significant-changes-within-its-US-operations-65575%3Fcookies%3Ddisabled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos