Group of 7 aims to project unity in Japan between

World leaders gathered in Japan will try to project unity on China during Saturday’s meetings, even as differences persist between the United States and Europe over how to deal with Beijing’s growing military and economic aggression. It was one of several issues taking center stage at the Group of 7 talks this weekend, which were given a jolt of drama with news that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would personally address the leaders on Sunday. His participation underscores the urgent need to preserve Western unity in the face of Russian aggression. There are growing fears that political support for Ukraine may be waning, adding urgency to Zelensky’s calls for more advanced weapons and stronger sanctions against Russia. The leaders are grappling with a wide range of issues beyond Ukraine during their summit talks, including climate change and new artificial intelligence technologies. The China issue has also taken on new importance as Beijing escalates its military provocations around Taiwan and the South China Sea. According to a senior US administration official, speaking ahead of the talks, after a number of working sessions on Saturday, the leaders will issue a statement outlining a joint approach to China. G7 leaders will make clear that we are all united around a set of principles that underpin all our approaches to China, the official said, offering only a vague outline of the final language the leaders will agree on at the meetings. theirs. Biden’s aides have said they hope to emerge from this week’s summit uniting America’s allies around a common approach to Beijing while acknowledging that each country will deal with China in its own way. It is an area where there are significant differences. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron said last month that Europe should not follow the United States into war with China. And many European countries are wary of reducing economic ties with Beijing. Still, Biden and the other leaders will find some common ground in their joint statement on Saturday. The principles in their statement are based on common and shared values, the US official said, adding that the language is very specific. As we have already pointed out as the United States, all of the G7 are looking to de-risk rather than disengage from China. And you’ll also see that they were all aligned on principles that will guide each of the relationships in other ways, the official continued, citing collective concerns over human rights, economic practices and emerging technologies. Climate change will also factor into Saturday’s meetings, with a joint statement expected from G7 leaders on accelerating a clean energy transition. We are taking this element of President Bidens agenda and his emphasis on climate action and good jobs as complementary and making that the plan for broader G7 action, the senior official said, noting deepened commitments from other G7 countries. The leaders will also attend an event aimed at boosting infrastructure investment in low- and middle-income countries, a move to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Biden is balancing his world leader talks with updates from Washington on negotiations to raise the US debt ceiling. He left a leadership dinner early Friday to return to his hotel for additional updates from staff.

