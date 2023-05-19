Corporation Law Update – Macfarlanes

Government sets out proposed post-Brexit reforms to UK employment law

The government has published its proposals for reforming the legal framework of work in the United Kingdom after the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (Brexit).

His propositions are defined in a new policy document, titled Smarter Regulation to Grow the Economy. Separately, the government has published an official consultation on the changes it proposes to make to EU employment law that has been incorporated into UK law after Brexit.

From the point of view of business mergers and acquisitions, the main propositions are as follows.

The government intends to limit the duration of non-compete clauses in employment contracts up to three months. It is not clear whether this would apply to paid non-compete agreements, where an employee undertakes not to compete in exchange for a payment. The changes will not affect restrictions on soliciting employees, customers or suppliers, nor non-competes in a purely commercial context (such as the sale of a share in a business). The position is unclear for non-competes that apply to the sale of a trading share but are employment-related (such as typical divestiture provisions). We await more details on this in due course.

The government will consult on removing the requirement to elect employee representatives for consultations under the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 (TUPE). The changes will apply to businesses with fewer than 50 employees and transfers affecting fewer than 10 employees, allowing businesses to consult directly with affected employees.

For more information on the labor law aspects of the proposed changes, check out this blog from our colleague, Tabitha Al-Mahdawie.

The Agreement Panel consults on revising the rules against frustrating actions

Reception Panel is being consulted on the sections of the Code of Conduct that restrict a target company from taking actions frustrating an offer and place restrictions on agreements related to the offer.

In general, Rule 21.1 of the Takeover Code prohibits the board of a takeover target (in technical terms, an offeree company) from taking any action designed to defeat a bid for the target.

In particular, the rule prohibits so-called poison pill tactics, which are common (and allowed) in other jurisdictions. These include issuing more shares, granting new options, acquiring or disposing of material and entering into non-routine contracts.

The Code provides for some (limited) exceptions to this limitation, including (mostly) where the shareholders of the target companies approve the proposed disruptive action.

The Panel believes that Rule 21.1 is functioning satisfactorily and is therefore not proposing to make any substantive changes to it. However, he is proposing some less material changes, set out below.

Allowing a target company to issue more shares provided that this is within the ordinary course of the target’s business (for example, under a share option scheme), and to purchase or redeem its own shares under a pre-existing program with defined limits.

provided that this is within the ordinary course of the target’s business (for example, under a share option scheme), and to purchase or redeem its own shares under a pre-existing program with defined limits. Allowing a target company to take other actions that are either not material or are within the ordinary course of the target’s business . This is designed to allow a target to take extraordinary but routine actions, such as a debt refinancing or an extraordinary commitment of small capital.

. This is designed to allow a target to take extraordinary but routine actions, such as a debt refinancing or an extraordinary commitment of small capital. Clarifying period during which restrictions on frustrating actions apply . Generally, this would start when an approach is made to the target company and end at the end of the offer period (or, if there is no offer period, seven days after the target rejects the last approach).

. Generally, this would start when an approach is made to the target company and end at the end of the offer period (or, if there is no offer period, seven days after the target rejects the last approach). The imposition of the same restrictions for a provider where an offer constitutes a reverse purchase.

where an offer constitutes a reverse purchase. or new statement of practice determining how the Executive Panel would normally interpret and apply amended Rule 21.1.

Separately, Rule 21.2 of the Code of Conduct prohibits a target company or its directors from entering into certain agreements related to the offer with an offeror. These include (for example) undertakings to recommend an offer to target shareholders, to assist a bidder with satisfactory bid terms, to notify a bidder of a competing bid and not to solicit competing bids.

The Panel believes that Rule 21.2 also works satisfactorily and is not consulting on any changes to it.

The Panel is also proposing to amend Rule 21.3 to require a target company to provide a competing offeror, upon request, with all information that it has provided, or subsequently provides, to another offeror ( and not, as it currently is, only information specifically requested by the competing provider).

Finally, the Panel is proposing to amend Rule 21.4 so that it applies not only to information already provided to external financiers, but also to information subsequently provided to them.

The panel requested a response by Friday, July 21, 2023.

The new regulations ease the protection regime for the Register of Overseas Entities

New regulations have been published which facilitate the regime for printing the personal information of a registered beneficial owner of an overseas entity on the UK Register of Overseas Entities (ROE).

The regulations follow the publication of the Bills in March this year (see our previous Corporations Law update).

Under the ROE regime, non-UK companies that have certain interests in UK land must register with Companies House and provide details of their beneficial owners. In some cases, the entity must also provide details of its managing officers and any trusts within its ownership structure.

However, in some cases, a beneficial owner may apply hide their details from public view. This is currently only possible if the beneficial owner is at serious risk of violence or intimidation, and this risk arises as a result of the activities of the overseas entities or as a result of a link between the overseas entity and the characteristics of the beneficial owners.

Regulations removes the need to demonstrate that the risk arises from the entity’s activities or an association with the beneficial ownermaking it easier for a beneficial owner to achieve suppression of their personal data.

The new regulations also:

determine the characteristics of a foreign limited partner for the purpose of determining who is the beneficial owner of a foreign partnership; AND

introduce a new ability to apply to remove information from the register that (among other things) is factually incorrect or has been provided without the authority of the overseas entity.

The regulations enter into force on June 1, 2023.