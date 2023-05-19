



The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirms that Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has been charged with a further and separate violation of the Tennis Anti-Doping Program (TADP), in relation to irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport (ABP). . Ms Halep has been provisionally suspended from October 2022 as a result of testing positive for the banned substance Roxadustat at the US Open last August. The ABP program, developed by the World Anti-Doping Agency and incorporated into the TADP under the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC), is a method by which anti-doping organizations monitor various blood parameters over time to identify potential Anti-Doping – Doping. Violations of the rules (ADRV). The surcharge of an adverse passport finding was based on an assessment of Ms ABP’s profile. Halep by a panel of independent ABP experts. This charge is separate and apart from the existing Roxadustat charge from August 2022, which caused the initial temporary suspension of Ms. Aleppo. Nicole Sapstead, Senior Director of Anti-Doping at ITIA, said: We recognize that today’s announcement adds complexity to an already high-profile situation. Since the beginning of this process and indeed every other process at ITIA, we have remained committed to engaging with Ms. Halep in an empathetic, efficient and timely manner. Of course, we appreciate that there is a great media interest in these cases. It would be inappropriate for us to comment on specifics until the process is complete, but we will continue to engage with the independent Sport Resolutions tribunal and representatives of Ms. Haleps as soon as possible. ITIA is the delegated third party under the World Anti-Doping Code of the International Tennis Federation, the international governing body for the sport of tennis and a signatory to the Code. The ITIA is responsible for the management and administration of anti-doping in professional tennis in accordance with the TADP. Ends



Notes to editors In accordance with the WADC, the ITIA operates the International Registered Testing Pool (IRTP), which subjects just under 300 tennis players to regular ABP testing as part of its in- and out-of-competition testing program. In general terms, the top 100 ranked singles players from both the ATP and WTA are the mainstays of the IRTP. As one of the top ranked players in the world, Ms. Aleppo is included in the IRTP. Statement for the first charge of Mrs. Haleps that caused her temporary suspension – can be read here: ITIA – Temporary suspension of Simona Halep More information on the Athlete’s Biological Passport can be found here: Athlete’s Biological Passport | World Anti-Doping Agency (wada-ama.org)

