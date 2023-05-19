Found in England Rare “Technicolor” Rainbow Sea Slug | Smart news





Vicky Barlow was turning over rocks in a rock pool in Falmouth, England, looking for spider crabs, when something extremely bright and unusual caught her eye, she writes in one. blog post. Under a large, seaweed-covered rock, she made a very rare find: a rainbow slime. I knew exactly what it was as soon as I lifted the rock and I definitely let out a little squeal of excitement, writes Barlow, a volunteer with the environmental education nonprofit Rock Pool Project. Instagram post. She placed the sea urchin in a pot to better see its vibrant shades of pink, red, purple and orange. Criterion was unfolded and discovered by thorough technique, she writes, and then raised to examine its environment. Other slug enthusiasts rushed over to watch the animal explore the pot and snap a few photos before Barlow put it back where it came from. Rainbow sea slugs are very rare in England, they are usually found in warmer waters, such as those along the west coast of Spain, Portugal and France. In fact, there have only been three previously documented sightings of the species in the UK, he writes BBC news Jonathan Morris. But all of them were spotted by divers and snorkelers, with First without the Isles of Scilly in 2022. As far as we can tell, this is the first time this species has been found from a rock pool in the UK, says marine biologist Ben Holt, CEO of the Rock Pool Project. Guardians Steven Morris. It’s a warm water species, but it looks like it arrived here. He adds that members of the organizations have witnessed surprising changes due to climate change. The waters around Great Britain have experienced rapid warming due to the climate emergency. Earlier this year, a report from the National Oceanography Center found that sea surface temperatures around the UK have risen by around0.3 degrees Celsius (0.54 degrees Fahrenheit) per decade over the past 40 years. It also predicted that by the end of the century, UK water temperatures would rise by more than 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit). Sea slugs, the common name for a group of marine creatures called nudibranchs, are particularly useful for tracking the impacts of climate change. Most nudibranchs only live up to about a year, which means their populations react very quickly to environmental changes, Marthe de Ferrer reported for Euronews in 2021. In Australia, citizen scientists have collected data on sea impacts for a decade to monitor the species and learn about changes in their distribution, including their expansion into historically cooler waters. One of California’s nudibranch species, meanwhile, has extended its reach to the north by about 130 miles since the 1970s. circle 3000 species of nudibranches exist in waters from the poles to the tropics. These molluscs are soft-bodied and feed on seaweed, anemones and other sea creatures. Unlike other snails, adult nudibranchs do not have shells to protect them from being eaten by hungry marine animals, they shed as larvae. Instead, many nudibranchs have evolved vivid colors to scare away predators such as sea turtles, starfish, and crabs. Several species in the group Aeolididathere may even be unusual ability to steal stinging cells they are swallowed by the prey and ejected when threatened. It’s absolutely amazing what you can find on our rocky shores, Barlow writes in the blog. Today was a perfect example of the incredible wildlife we ​​have on our doorstep here in Cornwall. Get the latest stories in your inbox every weekday. Recommended videos

