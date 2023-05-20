International
23 sporting venues in Scotland to benefit from £2m UK Government funding
- UK Government reaffirms commitment to improving access to high quality facilities and increasing participation in grassroots sports in Scotland
- Ongoing capital investment of £300 million across the UK continues to build capacity in under-served areas and deliver for under-represented groups
Grassroots sports facilities in Scotland will benefit directly from the latest £2 million investment in high quality multi-sport facilities by the UK Government, in partnership with the Scottish Football Association.
As part of the Government’s 2022/23 commitment, 23 venues in Scotland will see their facilities upgraded, significantly increasing the availability and access to high quality facilities for football and other grassroots sports.
A key priority for the government is to increase access to community sports facilities in all parts of the UK, help more people get involved in sport and deliver all the mental and physical health benefits associated with active and healthy activity . ways of life.
The latest investment is part of the government’s ongoing multi-year investment of $300 million in grassroots multi-sport fields across the UK by 2025 – over £20 million of which will be invested in Scotland.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said:
We are committed to increasing access to sport, which is so important to the physical and mental health of nations.
Today we are delivering 23 new and improved grassroots sports facilities across Scotland to continue to support, support and grow community and grassroots sport – so that physical activity is accessible to all, regardless of background or location of the person.
We will continue to work with the Scottish Football Association to nurture the talent of the future while ensuring local communities have the sporting facilities they need.
A central aim of the program is to increase access to community sports facilities and invest in some of the most deprived areas in the UK, to give more people the opportunity to take part in sport. To achieve this and provide the access that every community needs, at least 50% of the investment will be spent in underprivileged areas.
Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack said:
We have seen some fantastic results in recent years from the Scottish men’s and women’s football teams and we know that much of this is down to the hard work and dedication put in by those working in grassroots football. I am delighted that the UK Government is working closely with the SFA and providing funding for high quality facilities in Scotland.
With a large proportion of the funding targeting multi-sport facilities, deprived areas and under-represented groups this investment will benefit many people across the country.
Some of the facilities to take advantage of the 2022/23 investment round in Scotland include:
- Forfar Community Football Trust in Angus received £126,000 to convert their floodlights to LED
- Dundee East Community Sports Club in Dundee received over £58,000 to install floodlights and solar panels
- Caledonian Thistle Inverness Community Development in Inverness has received over £157,000 for a grass pitch upgrade
- Motherwell FC Community Trust in Lanarkshire has received over 180,000 for a 3G replacement
- Comhairle nan Eilean Siar in Lewis and Harris has received almost £200,000 for a 3G replacement
- Nethercraigs & Denis Donnelly Park Sports Complex in Glasgow has received around £60,000 for new floodlights
A full list of facilities to take advantage of the 2022/23 investment in Scotland can be found here.
40% per cent of the funding will be used to support multi-sport facilities, ensuring a wide range of sports are supported and helping to deliver benefits beyond football. The program has a particular focus on increasing participation among underrepresented groups such as women and girls, and those with disabilities.
Scottish FA vice-chairman Mike Mulraney said:
The Scottish FA’s core strategy, Football for All, aims to increase participation at all levels by removing barriers and improving access to the game.
Helping clubs to improve their infrastructure and facilities is central to this strategy and we are grateful to the UK Government for their support.
Clubs are the beating hearts of communities across Scotland and through partnerships like these, we will help strengthen the power of football locally and in doing so develop our national game.
The UK Government, in partnership with the Scottish Football Association, continues to build its 2 million for 2021/22, with a further 2 million confirmed today, and 40 venues in Scotland have benefited to date.
Through the lifecycle of the multi-sport core facilities investment programme, which will run until 2025, Scotland will receive £20 million to help nurture the talent of the future.
END
Notes to editors:
- Further details on successful applicants from the 2023/24 funding round will be announced in due course.
-
Details of how to get investment in facilities in your area can be found at Football Foundation for England SFA for Scotland, CFF for Wales and IF ONE for Northern Ireland.
- Further information on the allocation of core facilities funding between the four Native Nations, announced in January, can be found here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/23-sport-sites-in-scotland-to-benefit-from-2m-uk-government-funding
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Does Google search show Utah as “most closed state”?
- 23 sporting venues in Scotland to benefit from £2m UK Government funding
- Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina is running for president
- Chinese President Xi at Central Asia summit warns against US interference
- Donald Trump investigation: Georgia prosecutor investigating election interference hints at charging schedule
- Soldiers trained to check passports amid UK fears of summer travel disruption | labor dispute
- What the markets are telling us about the debt ceiling
- Hollywood actress buys tickets to Dallas screening of transgender-themed movie
- Auburn Blanks baseball in series opener, 4-0
- Authorities are looking for ‘wanted’ people, not terrorists in Zaman Park: Imran Khan
- Meet Houston actor and activist Kendrick Sampson
- MSR Design Builds Technology Campus Within Skeleton of Pittsburgh Steelworks