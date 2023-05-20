23 sporting venues in Scotland to benefit from £2m UK Government funding

UK Government reaffirms commitment to improving access to high quality facilities and increasing participation in grassroots sports in Scotland

Ongoing capital investment of £300 million across the UK continues to build capacity in under-served areas and deliver for under-represented groups

Grassroots sports facilities in Scotland will benefit directly from the latest £2 million investment in high quality multi-sport facilities by the UK Government, in partnership with the Scottish Football Association.

As part of the Government’s 2022/23 commitment, 23 venues in Scotland will see their facilities upgraded, significantly increasing the availability and access to high quality facilities for football and other grassroots sports.

A key priority for the government is to increase access to community sports facilities in all parts of the UK, help more people get involved in sport and deliver all the mental and physical health benefits associated with active and healthy activity . ways of life.

The latest investment is part of the government’s ongoing multi-year investment of $300 million in grassroots multi-sport fields across the UK by 2025 – over £20 million of which will be invested in Scotland.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said:

We are committed to increasing access to sport, which is so important to the physical and mental health of nations.

Today we are delivering 23 new and improved grassroots sports facilities across Scotland to continue to support, support and grow community and grassroots sport – so that physical activity is accessible to all, regardless of background or location of the person.

We will continue to work with the Scottish Football Association to nurture the talent of the future while ensuring local communities have the sporting facilities they need.

A central aim of the program is to increase access to community sports facilities and invest in some of the most deprived areas in the UK, to give more people the opportunity to take part in sport. To achieve this and provide the access that every community needs, at least 50% of the investment will be spent in underprivileged areas.

Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack said:

We have seen some fantastic results in recent years from the Scottish men’s and women’s football teams and we know that much of this is down to the hard work and dedication put in by those working in grassroots football. I am delighted that the UK Government is working closely with the SFA and providing funding for high quality facilities in Scotland.

With a large proportion of the funding targeting multi-sport facilities, deprived areas and under-represented groups this investment will benefit many people across the country.

Some of the facilities to take advantage of the 2022/23 investment round in Scotland include:

Forfar Community Football Trust in Angus received £126,000 to convert their floodlights to LED

Dundee East Community Sports Club in Dundee received over £58,000 to install floodlights and solar panels

Caledonian Thistle Inverness Community Development in Inverness has received over £157,000 for a grass pitch upgrade

Motherwell FC Community Trust in Lanarkshire has received over 180,000 for a 3G replacement

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar in Lewis and Harris has received almost £200,000 for a 3G replacement

Nethercraigs & Denis Donnelly Park Sports Complex in Glasgow has received around £60,000 for new floodlights

A full list of facilities to take advantage of the 2022/23 investment in Scotland can be found here.

40% per cent of the funding will be used to support multi-sport facilities, ensuring a wide range of sports are supported and helping to deliver benefits beyond football. The program has a particular focus on increasing participation among underrepresented groups such as women and girls, and those with disabilities.

Scottish FA vice-chairman Mike Mulraney said:

The Scottish FA’s core strategy, Football for All, aims to increase participation at all levels by removing barriers and improving access to the game.

Helping clubs to improve their infrastructure and facilities is central to this strategy and we are grateful to the UK Government for their support.

Clubs are the beating hearts of communities across Scotland and through partnerships like these, we will help strengthen the power of football locally and in doing so develop our national game.

The UK Government, in partnership with the Scottish Football Association, continues to build its 2 million for 2021/22, with a further 2 million confirmed today, and 40 venues in Scotland have benefited to date.

Through the lifecycle of the multi-sport core facilities investment programme, which will run until 2025, Scotland will receive £20 million to help nurture the talent of the future.

