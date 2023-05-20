International
Arreola ready to face the world | News, Sports, Jobs
Liko Arreola has a summer of travel that most 15-year-olds can only dream of.
King Kekaulike High School sophomore will compete in Stage 3 of the World Shooting World Cup in Medellin, Colombia, June 12-18; World Youth Shooting Championships in Limerick, Ireland, July 3-9; and the World Archery Championships in Berlin, Germany, July 31-Aug. 6.
She recently returned from the Gator Cup in Florida, where she broke the under-18 world record for 50m, 72 darts with a score of 705, three points better than the previous world record.
Outside of the trip to Ireland for the world junior championships, Arreola has qualified for the U.S. national teams for Colombia and Germany with top-three finishes in Florida and Arizona recently.
“I’m really excited, it’s going to be something different, something I’d love to do, I’d really love to do it.” Arreola said by phone Thursday, adding “It’s about how much you want to be good and how much you enjoy doing it. And you have to keep training – it’s basically how much you love the sport.”
With two older brothers ahead of her in age — Lason, 29, and Moku, 32 — Liko Arreola started archery when she was 6 and wanted to tag along with her dad, Ryan.
“My dad, he used to do archery, but he got me into it.” Liko Arreola expressed, adding that there are several reasons why she excels in this sport. “I think it’s how much I practice, train and how much I love the sport. I train a lot with my dad to become more perfect and I really like to travel.”
The only daughter of Ryan and Teri Arreola loves to share the sport with her father. The family estimates she practices 20 to 30 hours a week at their Upcountry property. When it rains, practice is in the garage.
Mom and Dad force him to take at least one day off a week.
“I have a lot of fun, it’s something different, something unique,” said Liko Arreola.
Having competed so much in age over the years, to the point where she is now a national level archer regardless of age, she doesn’t take it into account when facing the best opponents in the country.
“No, I just like to compete with anyone, I could be young, I could be old.” she said. “I like to compete with everyone.”
She admits the Olympics are on her radar screen.
“I would like to participate in the Olympics one day. she said. “I like his individuality. It’s kind of a challenge, archery.”
Her first summer trip to Colombia is something she qualified for with a cumulative top-three finish nationally at the Arizona Cup in April and the Gator Cup in Florida last weekend.
She will be one of three Americans — the others hailing from Arizona and Pennsylvania — competing against the best in the world. She will make her international travel debut this summer.
“This will be the first time” she said. “That’s really exciting for me, I’m really excited to do that.”
Her trips to the continent for qualifiers and the world junior championships in Ireland all come from the family coffers. Liko’s trips to Colombia and Germany as a member of the senior national team will be funded by USA Archery, but mom and dad will be chipping in with their own money.
Both older brothers are in her corner. Lason Arreola caught up with the family for their recent trip to Florida.
“Nothing much,” Liko said when asked what her brothers tell her. “But they are very supportive and will help me with anything I need.”
Mom and Dad pay for most of the travel and speech “grateful” came out several times from their daughter.
“I’m super grateful,” said Liko. “Not many kids have this opportunity that I have, and I’m so grateful that they’re willing to do this for me.”
Extreme travel is definitely a family affair.
“Yeah, I surprise myself, but that’s what I train for.” said Liko adding “This is the only sport I’ve ever tried.”
* Robert Collias is at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mauinews.com/sports/local-sports/2023/05/arreola-ready-to-take-on-the-world/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How the Industry Cloud paves the way for agility and innovation
- Arreola ready to face the world | News, Sports, Jobs
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan denies having problems with army chief
- Syrians in Türkiye are closely watching his presidential run-off
- Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting a third child
- HDHub4u Download All BollyWood and HollyWood Movies
- Famous celebs were seen playing in Marlow charity cricket match
- Australian Fashion Week Celebrates Designs From Next Gen Winners
- Does Google search show Utah as “most closed state”?
- 23 sporting venues in Scotland to benefit from £2m UK Government funding
- Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina is running for president
- Chinese President Xi at Central Asia summit warns against US interference