Arreola ready to face the world | News, Sports, Jobs

Liko Arreola has a summer of travel that most 15-year-olds can only dream of.

King Kekaulike High School sophomore will compete in Stage 3 of the World Shooting World Cup in Medellin, Colombia, June 12-18; World Youth Shooting Championships in Limerick, Ireland, July 3-9; and the World Archery Championships in Berlin, Germany, July 31-Aug. 6.

She recently returned from the Gator Cup in Florida, where she broke the under-18 world record for 50m, 72 darts with a score of 705, three points better than the previous world record.

Outside of the trip to Ireland for the world junior championships, Arreola has qualified for the U.S. national teams for Colombia and Germany with top-three finishes in Florida and Arizona recently.

“I’m really excited, it’s going to be something different, something I’d love to do, I’d really love to do it.” Arreola said by phone Thursday, adding “It’s about how much you want to be good and how much you enjoy doing it. And you have to keep training – it’s basically how much you love the sport.”

With two older brothers ahead of her in age — Lason, 29, and Moku, 32 — Liko Arreola started archery when she was 6 and wanted to tag along with her dad, Ryan.

“My dad, he used to do archery, but he got me into it.” Liko Arreola expressed, adding that there are several reasons why she excels in this sport. “I think it’s how much I practice, train and how much I love the sport. I train a lot with my dad to become more perfect and I really like to travel.”

The only daughter of Ryan and Teri Arreola loves to share the sport with her father. The family estimates she practices 20 to 30 hours a week at their Upcountry property. When it rains, practice is in the garage.

Mom and Dad force him to take at least one day off a week.

“I have a lot of fun, it’s something different, something unique,” said Liko Arreola.

Having competed so much in age over the years, to the point where she is now a national level archer regardless of age, she doesn’t take it into account when facing the best opponents in the country.

“No, I just like to compete with anyone, I could be young, I could be old.” she said. “I like to compete with everyone.”

She admits the Olympics are on her radar screen.

“I would like to participate in the Olympics one day. she said. “I like his individuality. It’s kind of a challenge, archery.”

Her first summer trip to Colombia is something she qualified for with a cumulative top-three finish nationally at the Arizona Cup in April and the Gator Cup in Florida last weekend.

She will be one of three Americans — the others hailing from Arizona and Pennsylvania — competing against the best in the world. She will make her international travel debut this summer.

“This will be the first time” she said. “That’s really exciting for me, I’m really excited to do that.”

Her trips to the continent for qualifiers and the world junior championships in Ireland all come from the family coffers. Liko’s trips to Colombia and Germany as a member of the senior national team will be funded by USA Archery, but mom and dad will be chipping in with their own money.

Both older brothers are in her corner. Lason Arreola caught up with the family for their recent trip to Florida.

“Nothing much,” Liko said when asked what her brothers tell her. “But they are very supportive and will help me with anything I need.”

Mom and Dad pay for most of the travel and speech “grateful” came out several times from their daughter.

“I’m super grateful,” said Liko. “Not many kids have this opportunity that I have, and I’m so grateful that they’re willing to do this for me.”

Extreme travel is definitely a family affair.

“Yeah, I surprise myself, but that’s what I train for.” said Liko adding “This is the only sport I’ve ever tried.”

* Robert Collias is at [email protected]





