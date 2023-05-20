Iran executes three protesters despite international outcry





Keith Binns/Getty Images (LONDON) The Islamic Republic of Iran said it executed three people on Friday morning on charges of waging war against God and collaborating with terrorist groups. The Mizan judiciary website claimed that the charges against Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubis were based on their confessions that they were involved in the killing of three members of regime forces during protests in Isfahan last November. Protests in Isfahan and other cities across the country erupted in September after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for flouting the country’s mandatory hijab rule, died in police custody. At least 22,000 people were arrested across the country in the protests that followed, the Islamic Republic News Agency confirmed. Iran Human Rights reported that at least 537 people were killed by the regime, which has never accepted responsibility for what happened to Amin. After Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the execution sentences of Kazem, Mirhashemi and Yaghubi, the families of the executed men on Friday and members of the Iranian public pleaded with international bodies to take any action to stop the Islamic Republic from carrying out the sentences. Amnesty International said the men’s speedy trial was flawed and then noted there were significant procedural flaws, a lack of evidence and allegations of torture that were never investigated. In a final message that the three men reportedly signed and smuggled out of prison, they asked the public to help them stop the regime from executing them. Hello, dear fellow citizens, please do not kill us. We need your help. We need your support, says the message signed on May 17. In December, Mohsen Shekari was the first person to be hanged for alleged crimes related to the protests, after allegedly stopping traffic and assaulting a security guard. Less than a week later, 22-year-old Majid Reza Rahnavard, who had been convicted of waging war against God amid the protests, was executed. According to the human rights group in Iran, 13 executions were recorded on May 18 and at least 90 people have been executed since the beginning of the month. United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Trk said on May 9 that Iran is executing an alarmingly high number of people, with over 209 executed so far since January. On average so far this year, more than 10 people have been executed each week in Iran, making it one of the world’s highest executioners, Trk said. Anti-regime protests erupted across the country on Friday in response to the executions. Copyright 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

