Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance Honors FIU Professor Arvind Agarwal with 2023 World Class Faculty Award | FIU news





College of Engineering and Informatics Professor Arvind Agarwal is the recipient of the World Class Faculty Award, a prestigious award presented annually by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance. The honor serves as a recognition of Agarwal’s innovative research and impactful contributions to the educational and economic landscapes of Broward County. “Congratulations Dr. Agarwal for the 2023 Alliance World Class Faculty Honorable Mention. We are fortunate to have his expertise and academic leadership here in South Florida, benefiting not only the students at FIU, but our entire community and enhancing our competitiveness economy as a region,” said Bob Swindell, President and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Broward. The county’s official public/private partnership for economic development. The mission of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance is to lead Broward County in building a stronger and more diverse economy by stimulating new job creation and capital investment while facilitating the growth and retention of businesses in Broward County. “It is a true honor to receive the Alliance’s World Class Faculty Award for 2023,” said Agarwal. “I am sincerely grateful to my students and colleagues for their first-class efforts in building the research capabilities of our university. It makes me proud that we are contributing to this exciting time of development and innovation in South Florida in several industries, including manufacturing, technology and aerospace.” Agarwal has become well-known in academia and the South Florida community during his two decades at FIU. Today, he is Distinguished Professor and Chair in the Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering and Director of the School of Biomedical, Materials and Mechanical Engineering. The FIU faculty member has written three books and more than 300 journal articles. He has also been granted 15 patents. Throughout his career, Agarwal has received $30 million in federal research funding as principal investigator and $33 million as co-principal investigator. One of Agarwal’s current research initiatives is the development of advanced materials and coatings for NASA’s Artemis mission to the Moon. These suits are designed to protect technology from lunar dust and radiation in space. Currently, this material is being exposed to space radiation for testing on the International Space Station. The FIU professor is also part of a team that has developed a new miniature heart to better understand and treat cardiovascular problems. Made from nano-engineered parts and human heart tissue, the replica will allow researchers to get up close study the heart muscle and the changes that occur due to disease or high blood pressure. Agarwal also contributes to academic excellence through mentoring. As director of FIU Plasma Formation Laboratory, it helps students conduct highly innovative research on materials. A student, under Agarwal’s guidance, is 3D printing a lunar dust simulant provided by NASA. He is exploring whether it is possible to build strong and stable structures on the Moon using materials from beyond Earth. In recognition of his academic achievements, Agarwal has been named a member of several distinguished associations and societies, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Ceramics Association, and the American Society for International Materials. He is also a senior member of the National Academy of Inventors.

