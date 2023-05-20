International Strategic Crisis Negotiation Exercise 2023 News & Events • Penn Carey Law





Held in partnership with the US Army War College, ISCNE is designed to engage and educate law students in the crisis negotiation process at the highest strategic level. This spring, the University of Pennsylvania Carey School of Law partnered with US Army War College Center for Strategic Leadership (CSL) held the 5th annual International Strategic Crisis Negotiation Exercise (ISCNE). In 2019, Penn Carey Law was the first law school to host an ISCNE, and in 2020, it became the first group to conduct an ISCNE remotely in light of COVID-19 restrictions; in 2021, the event was held as a hybrid event, and last year and this year, the event was once again fully in-person. The unique experiential learning opportunity is designed to engage and educate law students in the crisis negotiation process at the strategic level, and one of its most unique aspects is that it is not designed solely for students interested in careers in national security or in the government. This year’s exercise was led by Colonel Mike Stinchfield, Director of Exercises; Ed Cliffy Zukowski, senior controller; Law Schools Theodore K. Warner Professor of Law and Michael Knoll Professor of Real Estate; former US Army War College faculty member and Senior Lecturer in Law, Col. (Ret.) Paul McKenney; Ambassador (Ret.) and Senior Lecturer in Law Daniel Shields; and Lecturer of Law Aaron McKenney L19, WG19. The exercise required 74 students, organized into nine teams, each representing a different nation, to resolve a challenging international dispute in the South China Sea with diplomatic, informational, military, legal and economic factors. Throughout the exercise, the students were supported by 21 volunteer participants, consisting of 12 mentors, 3 faculty members, 3 teaching assistants, and 3 US Army War College staff members. The exercise was a valuable opportunity for positive interaction between military professionals and these future civilian leaders, Stitchfield said. As an experiential negotiation exercise focused on the various national interests at play in the South China Sea, students were able to bring informative perspectives to this area of ​​growing world attention. I was impressed by the unique approaches that the Penn Carey student teams developed during the exercise to reach agreement on difficult issues. Contextual readings and preparatory material for the exercise were made available for use during the spring semester with background lectures on South China Sea diplomacy and related topics. As part of the course, students were asked to write a 500-word preparatory memo to their country’s Foreign Minister or Secretary of State. After the exercise, students were tasked with writing a 2,000-word essay reflecting on what they learned from the exercise and the applicability of these lessons to their future. The students showed an intensity and focus in their work to try to make progress in this situation, Zukowski said. Through their discussions they came up with very creative ways to try and solve the issues presented. It was great to watch them debate and reassess their strategy to come to a solution. Aaron McKenney added: This was another great exercise that took the law students out of their comfort zones to approach a real-world topic. For students, they have learned valuable lessons about negotiations, and even details about diplomacy and the military. However, the lessons they may remember most will be about leadership, teamwork, communication and interpersonal skills and the ingenuity needed to tackle difficult problems as they will undoubtedly face them in their careers. their legal Learn more about the rigorous and interdisciplinary education that Penn Carey Law offers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.law.upenn.edu/live/news/15855-2023-international-strategic-crisis-negotiation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos