Planting awareness

Zaid Saad has a degree in media and communications, but has always been a farmer and beekeeper in Al Qurnah, Iraq.

Our community has a relationship with our land that is hard to describe; our fathers and grandfathers were also farmers, he said. Our work and life cycle in these farms are interdependent.

Ziad Saad, a beekeeper from Basra, Iraq, is raising awareness in his community about the importance of occupational safety.

Its purpose was to raise awareness of the importance of farms in the predominantly poor area. So, he created Facebook and WhatsApp groups for beekeeping and agriculture, and with training on occupational safety and health from the International Labor Organization (ILO), he is spreading the word on social media and passing on the knowledge to local farmers.

Our work in agriculture promotes economic opportunity, security and self-reliance, he said. It allows us to be independent.

Support of beekeepers

Gulhayo Khaydarova, from Durmon, Uzbekistan, has been a beekeeper for 14 years, and the honey her bees produce is famous throughout the village. it said the traditions and secrets of beekeeping are passed down from generation to generation.

But last winter’s plummeting temperatures killed most of her bees. Even the most experienced beekeepers can suffer this loss.

To compensate for its losses, the UN food agency (FAO) assured her family modern beekeeping equipment and 20 new hives.

Today, she has increased honey production, providing a more sustainable livelihood for her family.

Nearly 75 percent of the world's crops that produce fruit and seeds for human consumption depend, at least in part, on pollinators.

Breaking down gender barriers

Bees are extremely intelligent insects, said Ligia Elena Moreno Veliz, from La F, Venezuela. Once intimidated by pollinators, through an FAO grant, she now runs a thriving business specializing in queen bee breeding and passing on her knowledge to others.

She also broke a glass ceiling. Today, while only four of the 30 beekeeping communities are women, the taboo is now gone, she said.

Meanwhile, climate change is a concern, she added. Climatic instability, inconsistency in tree flowering and pollution cause bees to develop new behavioral patterns, adapting to changes in flowering time.

To meet this challenge, Ligia Elena and her colleagues have planted new trees to attract bees again.

Beekeeping is my way of life, she said. It is my family’s livelihood and an activity that I hope my daughters will continue to do in the future.

FAO/Pablo Varela Cuervas-Mons Once afraid of bees, Ligia Elena now cherishes these creatures that have provided her livelihood for the past 17 years, a livelihood that began with an FAO program in her village.

Proud darling

Betty Ayikoru, from Arua District in Uganda, is a mother of four, farmer, local councilor and beekeeper.

This is how I make a living, she said.

She works with Honey Pride Arua, a social enterprise founded by Sam Aderubo and supported by the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

Like many others, her life has been improved thanks to the skills training and sustainable market provided by the business.

Now, more than 1,700 farmers keep their bees in the apiary and at harvest time, they sell them to Honey Pride.

By engaging the farmers, we are giving them alternative employment, Mr. Aderubo said. If beekeeping is taken to a level where farmers understand it as a business, it will improve their livelihood.

Bee biosecurity

Ensuring the health of bees is a goal of the UN food agency, especially in light of threats to them, including unsustainable agriculture, pesticide abuse and intensive monoculture production.

Pollination is essential for maintaining plant biodiversity, the survival of the world’s ecosystems, with about 75 percent of crops that produce fruit and other seeds for human consumption depending, at least in part, on pollinators, including bees, the FAO said.

Pollinator-friendly practices include crop rotation and diversity, reducing pesticide use and restoring and protecting their habitat. Even adopting precision farming tools and innovation can protect bees, the agency said.

To help better protect pollinators, the agency hosted and co-organized the second International Symposium on Beekeeping Biosecurity on Thursday, informing attendees of the latest developments in bee biosecurity and the initiatives that international organizations involved are applying to it. different areas of the world to ensure the health of bees.

A beekeeper in Madagascar tends to his hive using techniques learned through climate adaptation training.

Celebrating bees around the world

World Bee Day has contributed significantly to raising awareness of the importance of bees and other pollinators and promoting international cooperation for their protection, said Nataa Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia.

Her place initiated the establishment of World Bee Day in 2016 at an FAO regional conference for Europe and co-created more than 300 pollination projects with partners on all continents, she said.

For its part, the UN marked World Bee Day with a global ceremony organized by the FAO, highlighting the importance of these hardworking pollinators.

Under the theme of pollinator-friendly agricultural production, the event drew attention to the threats these insects face and the need to address them.

Monday, one event at the UN headquarters will present best practices and innovative projects with the aim of raising awareness of bees’ contributions to environmental and social resilience.

Protecting bees and other pollinators is essential to guarantee agricultural production, food security, ecosystem restoration and plant healthsaid FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu.

As the beekeeper said Mrs. Moreno Veliz, bees are extremely intelligent insects. They are beautiful animals.

UNDP/Priscilla Mora Flores The National University of Costa Rica estimates that 65 percent of plants on the planet need pollinators, and of these, the most important are bees.