Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan on Saturday for talks with the leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies, a personal appearance aimed at boosting global attention as nations stepped up pressure on Moscow over its 15-month occupation of Ukraine. .

Strengthening international support is a key priority as Ukraine prepares for what is seen as a major push to retake territory seized from Russia in the war that began in February last year. Zelenskyys personal visit to the G7 summit comes just hours after the United States agreed to allow training on powerful American-made fighter jets. laying the groundwork for their eventual transfer to Ukraine.

Host country Japan said Zelenskyys involvement stems from his strong desire to participate in talks with the bloc and other countries that will affect his nations defense against Russia.

Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Enhanced security and cooperation for our victory. Peace will come today, Zelenskyy tweeted after his arrival on a plane provided by France.

A European Union official, speaking on condition of anonymity to brief reporters on the discussions, said Zelenskyy will attend two separate sessions on Sunday. One session will be with G7 members only and will focus on the war in Ukraine. Another will include the G7 as well as other countries invited to attend the summit and will focus on peace and stability.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden and Zelenskyy would have direct engagement at the summit. On Friday, Biden announced his support for training Ukrainian pilots on US-made F-16 fighter jets, a precursor to eventually providing those jets to Ukraine.

The G7 pledged to intensify the pressure in its joint statement on Saturday.

Russia’s brutal war of aggression poses a threat to the whole world in violation of the norms, rules and basic principles of the international community. We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes to bring about a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, the group said.

G7 leaders face a balancing act as they seek to address a range of global concerns that require urgent attention, including climate change, AI, poverty and economic instability, nuclear proliferation and, above all, the war in Ukraine.

China, the number 2 economy in the world lies in the nexus of many of these concerns.

There is growing anxiety that Beijing, which has steadily built up its nuclear weapons program, could try to occupy Taiwan by force, triggering a wider conflict. China claims the self-governing island as its own and regularly sends ships and warplanes near it.

The G7 said on Saturday that they did not want to hurt China and were seeking constructive and stable relations with Beijing, recognizing the importance of sincere engagement with China and voicing our concerns directly to China.

They also urged China to pressure Russia to end the war in Ukraine and support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

North Korea, which has been testing missiles at a frantic pace, must completely abandon its nuclear bomb ambitions, including any further nuclear tests or launches using ballistic missile technology, the leaders said in a statement.

The green light for F-16 training is the latest change by the Biden administration as it moves to arm Ukraine with more advanced and lethal weapons, following earlier decisions to send Abrams missile systems and tanks. The United States has insisted it is sending weapons to Ukraine to defend itself and has discouraged Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

We’ve reached a point where it’s time to look again down the road to say what Ukraine will need as part of a future force to be able to deter and defend against Russian aggression as we go forward, he said. Sullivan.

Biden’s decisions on when, how many and who will provide the fourth-generation F-16 fighter jets will be made in the coming months as training gets underway, Biden told leaders.

G7 leaders have imposed a new wave of global sanctions for Moscow as well as plans to increase the effectiveness of existing financial penalties aimed at limiting President Vladimir Putin’s war effort. Russia is now the most sanctioned country in the world, but there are questions about effectiveness.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held separate one-on-one talks with leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, who is hosting the G20 meeting of world leaders later this year.

India, the world’s largest democracy, has been measured in its comments on the war in Ukraine and has avoided direct condemnation of the Russian invasion. While India maintains close ties with the US and its Western allies, it is also a major buyer of Russian arms and oil.

The latest sanctions targeting Russia include tighter restrictions on sanctioned people and firms already involved in the war effort. More than 125 individuals and organizations in 20 countries have been hit by US sanctions.

The leaders began the summit with a visit to a peace park dedicated to the tens of thousands who died in the first wartime atomic bomb blast. Kishida, who represents Hiroshima in parliament, wants nuclear disarmament to be the main focus of the discussions.

G7 leaders also discussed efforts to strengthen the global economy and address rising prices that are straining households and government budgets around the world, particularly in developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The group reiterated its aim to raise up to $600 billion in financing for the G7’s global infrastructure development initiative, which aims to offer countries an alternative to China’s investment dollars.

Biden, who canceled plans to travel to Papua New Guinea and Australia after his stay in Japan so he can return to the debt limit talks in Washington, he is also meeting with the leaders of the so-called Quad partnership consisting of Japan, Australia, India and the United States.

The G7 includes Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.

__

Associated Press writers Josh Boak, Elaine Kurtenbach and Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report.