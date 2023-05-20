Clare Nowland: NSW rules on Taser 95-year-old leaves shocked community | Australian police and constabulary

About a week ago, Clare Nowland was in a hospital bed, knitting needles nearby, chatting with one of her daughters and the local parish priest of Coomas, Mark Croker.

Croker recalls that the great-grandmother was as frail as could be expected of a 95-year-old. He also remembers her gentle nature and her deep appreciation for his visit.

She was there with her daughter, one of her daughters, and we had a good conversation between the three of us, he says. She still had her knitting there, she was tucking in along with it to keep herself occupied.

A very nice lady, a very appreciative lady every time I visited her, a very respectful lady and a lady that the church community here held in high esteem.

The peaceful scene, recently dispersed, makes the events of Wednesday morning even more incomprehensible.

In the early hours of the morning at the council-run Yallambee Lodge aged care facility, police used a Taser on Nowland, apparently because of the risk she posed to their safety.

Nowland, who suffers from dementia and weighs 43kg, was advancing at a slow pace with a walking frame but also carrying a serrated steak knife, according to police.

Clare Nowland, 95, who was in a critical condition on Friday after being tased by police at an aged care facility in Cooma on Wednesday. Photo: provided

The threat was so serious, the police decided, that they had to use the most serious use of force option available to them, not drawing their weapon.

Nowland fell, breaking his head and leaving him with critical injuries. She has been in Cooma District Hospital in the two days since, her family by her side, drifting in and out of consciousness.

She has not been transferred to the main trauma center for southern NSW, Canberra Hospital, and police have deemed the incident to be in the most serious category available, used to indicate a risk of imminent death.

Croker says he was stunned to hear the news.

It leaves you upset about what happened, he said. My role is to walk with my community now.

As the Nowlands family and the community work through their shock and grief, questions have already turned to the police response.

She had a walking frame. But she had a knife

Cooma does not have a 24 hour police station.

So when the nursing home called police about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, asking for help dealing with a resident with a knife, the force had to call in off-duty officers.

Paramedics were already on the scene by the time the officers, all with more than a decade of experience, arrived.

Nowland, at one point, had left her bedroom, going into the kitchen and picking up a steak knife. By the time police arrived, they say she was in a small medical treatment room, alone.

It is very clear that the response in this case is very heavy handed and totally inappropriate and unreasonable disability attorney Nicole Lee

The body-worn footage, which police will not release, captured the entirety of the next few moments.

Police say they tried to de-escalate and get Nowland to drop the knife. They say she thrived with them.

She did this slowly and with a walking frame.

By the time she was Tasered, she was approaching police, it’s fair to say at a slow pace, NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter said on Friday. She had a walking frame. But she had a knife.

Cotter said he was unable to transport himself into the mind of the actual officer or officers involved.

I can’t further what was going through anyone’s mind with the use of a Taser, he said. This is for them.

Police have also revealed that the senior constable in charge, an officer with 12 years’ experience, has been relieved of his duties. His duty status is under review.

Homicide squad investigators are brought in as part of a critical incident response team. Their investigation will be reviewed according to professional standards and will be monitored by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LEC).

NSW Police were less than transparent in the 24 hours following the incident. They released a statement saying only that an elderly woman had been injured in an interaction with police at an aged care facility.

As more details about their behavior emerge, outrage among advocates such as Nicole Lee, president of Disability Australia, has only grown.

It’s just getting more and more alarming, the more we’re told, she said.

We were seeing a pattern of police response that was causing damage rather than escalating situations Greens MP Sue Higginson

It is very clear that the response in this case is very harsh and completely inappropriate and unreasonable in relation to the situation they are faced with.

Lee said it was clear police were not properly trained to deal with people in crisis, including those suffering from dementia.

It really highlights the fact that the police are walking into such scenarios and it’s clear that they don’t have enough training behind them or the support to de-escalate a situation for someone who is in a mental health crisis or is experiencing confusion or distress, including due to dementia, she said.

The case has also revived a perennial concern in cases of potential police misconduct: how can the public be safe in police investigating police?

Cotter said no one, not even the police, was above the law and tried to ease fears about the independence of the investigation by saying it would be monitored by the LECC, an independent watchdog.

But Greens MP Sue Higginson warned that the LECC lacked an adequate budget and resources to properly investigate the vast majority of complaints it receives.

She said the Cooma incident should be a turning point.

An internal investigation is simply not good enough, she said. We were seeing a pattern of police response that was causing harm rather than de-escalating situations and providing the necessary care responses to some of our most vulnerable people.

The NSW Civil Liberties Council expressed similar concerns.

The police should never investigate the police, said council president Josh Pallas. The NSW Ombudsman and the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission should launch an inquiry into this because it crosses issues of police powers with mental health and ageing.

Bronnie Taylor, a Cooma resident and deputy leader of the NSW National party, said the mood in the tight-knit town was somber.

She said in time the community will demand answers, but for now their concerns are focused on the health of the Nowlands and the family.

Everyone is talking about it, everyone is very upset, she said. There are concerns about the level of force used and we need to rely on the process to look into that.

Croker arrived at the parish only in recent months. But he says it became clear to him that Nowland, before her health deteriorated, was an active and well-loved member of the church.

She did a lot for the community in earlier years volunteering at St Vincent de Pauls and visiting local nursing homes.

Now, Croker is preparing to do the same, helping his parish through a difficult time.

They are strong people who will give every comfort and support to the family as we do, with prayers and hopefully more than anything it will bring us closer together as a church family, he said.