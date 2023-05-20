Mental Health Awareness Week was supporting those who need our help







Watch our video to highlight what we’re doing to make surepeople of all ages and backgrounds get the support they need early.

Mental Health Awareness Week 2023 Mental Health Awareness Week 2023 is about raising awareness of mental health issues and what we can all do to look after ourselves.

This year’s theme is about anxiety, what we feel when we are worried, tense or afraid, especially about things that are going to happen or that we think might happen in the future. Everyone experiences anxiety at times. Feeling anxious is a perfectly natural reaction to some situations. Did you know that the Collins Word of the Year for 2022 was Permakrisis? That really sums up what it’s been like to experience one upheaval after another over the past few years.

Anxiety is not bad, it can help us focus or care more when needed, but if it becomes too much or continues for a while, it can affect our daily life. Some of the most common signs of anxiety are: feeling tired, restless or irritable

chills or chills, dizziness or sweating more

unable to concentrate or make decisions

sleep problems

worrying about the past or the future, or thinking that something bad is going to happen

headache, stomach ache or muscle pain

Top tips to manage anxiety

The good news is that there are ways to successfully manage anxiety. Here are some tips:

Mental health resources

There are also some great resources to support you: Good thought supports Londoners to look after their mental health and wellbeing in a way that works for them. It contains many useful tips and resources to help with some of the most common mental health problems.



Every mind counts there are many helpful tips to help you keep anxiety under control.



Speak Wandsworth offers helpful support for people struggling with anxiety and other common mental health problems.

If you’re worried that anxiety is making you ill, it’s a good idea to book an appointment with your GP. They will be able to assess you and suggest some ways to help you feel better.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wandsworth.gov.uk/news/news-may-2023/mental-health-awareness-week-we-re-supporting-those-who-need-our-help/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos