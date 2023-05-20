International
Ukraine’s Zelensky and India’s Modi meet in Japan for the first time face-to-face since the invasion of Russia
CNN
–
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan on Saturday, the first face-to-face meeting between the two since the start of the Russian occupation.
Modi, who has so far refused to condemn the invasion, said India would do everything it could to help end the war.
The war in Ukraine is a big issue for the whole world, he said. It has also had many effects around the world. But I do not consider it only a question of economy or politics. For me it is a human issue.
For his part, Zelensky invited Modi to join Ukraine’s peace efforts to end the war against Russia.
Zelensky’s in-person attendance at the G7, unconfirmed by host country Japan until Saturday morning, gives the wartime leader the opportunity to meet with member states that already directly support Ukraine, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK the United States and the United States. and push them for continued military aid.
But it also offers Zelenksy a chance to seek support for Ukraine and its vision for peace with leaders from a handful of other countries also attending the summit, some of which have not joined the West in increasing sanctions against Russia or those, like India, that have refused to condemn Russia at the United Nations.
India is historically a major buyer of Russian arms and has long-standing ties with Moscow. It has also increased purchases of Russian energy, providing a key economic lifeline for leader Vladimir Putin’s government, even as the West imposes extensive controls on this key source of revenue.
Although New Delhi has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine throughout the war, it has abstained from UN resolutions calling for its withdrawal and condemning its occupation.
Gaining support or understanding from leaders like Modi may also be a key motive behind Zelensky’s participation in the G7, analysts have said. Other participating countries include Indonesia, Australia, Brazil, Korea and Vietnam.
In Modi’s case, close ties to Russia could mean the potential to ratchet up pressure on Putin, or keep his economy afloat.
Last year, Modi spoke to Putin about the need to walk the path of peace during a face-to-face meeting with the Russian leader on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan in September, according to an Indian readout. seen at the time as a sign of impatience from New Delhi as the conflict dragged on.
But months later, the Indian leader has appeared committed to treading a cautious line, neither explicitly condemning the Kremlin nor calling for its withdrawal from Russian territory.
Modi has spoken to Zelensky on the phone several times since the Russian invasion, most recently in December, where the Indian leader repeated his call for a cessation of hostilities and dialogue to resolve the conflict.
Zelensky’s peace plan, by contrast, calls for the restoration of Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders and the withdrawal of Russian troops.
Western leaders have criticized calls for a ceasefire that does not also include a withdrawal of Russian troops, saying they are tantamount to helping Moscow shore up territory it has annexed.
Zelensky also attended the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia on Friday, where he sought sympathy from leaders in Saudi Arabia who are turning a blind eye to the war in Ukraine.
At the G7, Zelensky is scheduled to sit down with leaders from G7 member countries Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as participate in a larger session on peace and stability, including other guests. nations, Japan said on Saturday.
