Zelenskyy points guns as Russia claims to take over Bakhmut : NPR

Here’s a look ahead and a summary of key developments from the past week.

What to see

The war in Ukraine will mark 15 months this week, with no end in sight, untold numbers of Ukrainian civilian casualties and troop deaths on both sides, and ripple effects across the globe.

China’s special envoy Li Hui continues his European tour this week as Beijing says it aims to get the countries to talk about a final political settlement between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit China meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other senior officials for more talks between the two increasingly close governments.

The United Nations Security Council will discuss the protection of civilians in conflict.

What happened last week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued his world tourdropping out of an Arab summit in Saudi Arabia and then the Group of Seven summit in Japan.

President Biden approved the aid Ukrainian train the pilots in the F-16, after reluctance to allow the provision of fighter jets. He said Zelenskyy assured him that Ukraine would not use the F-16 to attack inside Russia. Moscow warned these shots “colossal risksFor western countries and poses the question of NATO involvement.

Russia said it captured the city of Bakhmut, but Ukraine said the battle was not over. There have been similar back-and-forth claims over the devastated city in eastern Ukraine, in what is now considered the longest battle in a year and three months of war.

Ukrainian grain the agreement was renewed, the day before it would have expired, as Russia had threatened to withdraw. A new deadline is set for July.

Russian security agents arrested a Russian working for the US diplomatic mission in Russia. Robert Shonov was loaded with “collaboration on a confidential basis with a foreign country”. United States severely punished the arrest.

Russia launched intense attacks on Kiev and other parts of Ukraine. But Ukraine said on Tuesday that it succeeded to shoot down 18 missiles, including six hypersonic rocket.

China’s special envoy Li Hui visited Ukraine, meeting with President Zelensky and senior officials. The envoy also visited other European countries, including Poland.

Early developments

You can read past recaps here. For more in-depth context and stories, you can find more of NPR’s coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR The state of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.