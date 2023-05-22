International
Zelenskyy points guns as Russia claims to take over Bakhmut : NPR
Susan Walsh/AP
Here’s a look ahead and a summary of key developments from the past week.
What to see
The war in Ukraine will mark 15 months this week, with no end in sight, untold numbers of Ukrainian civilian casualties and troop deaths on both sides, and ripple effects across the globe.
China’s special envoy Li Hui continues his European tour this week as Beijing says it aims to get the countries to talk about a final political settlement between Russia and Ukraine.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit China meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other senior officials for more talks between the two increasingly close governments.
The United Nations Security Council will discuss the protection of civilians in conflict.
What happened last week
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued his world tourdropping out of an Arab summit in Saudi Arabia and then the Group of Seven summit in Japan.
President Biden approved the aid Ukrainian train the pilots in the F-16, after reluctance to allow the provision of fighter jets. He said Zelenskyy assured him that Ukraine would not use the F-16 to attack inside Russia. Moscow warned these shots “colossal risksFor western countries and poses the question of NATO involvement.
Russia said it captured the city of Bakhmut, but Ukraine said the battle was not over. There have been similar back-and-forth claims over the devastated city in eastern Ukraine, in what is now considered the longest battle in a year and three months of war.
Ukrainian grain the agreement was renewed, the day before it would have expired, as Russia had threatened to withdraw. A new deadline is set for July.
Russian security agents arrested a Russian working for the US diplomatic mission in Russia. Robert Shonov was loaded with “collaboration on a confidential basis with a foreign country”. United States severely punished the arrest.
Russia launched intense attacks on Kiev and other parts of Ukraine. But Ukraine said on Tuesday that it succeeded to shoot down 18 missiles, including six hypersonic rocket.
China’s special envoy Li Hui visited Ukraine, meeting with President Zelensky and senior officials. The envoy also visited other European countries, including Poland.
In depth
Ukraine provided military assistance, including advanced fighter jets, to the G-7 summit.
The G-7 is strengthening economic sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine.
Zelenskyy arrives at Arab League summit as Saudi Arabia flexes diplomatic muscles.
Zelenskyy’s latest diplomatic moves signal a new phase for the war in Ukraine.
What the battle for Bakhmut tells us about the war in Ukraine.
IN The state of Ukraine podcast: A case of high-profile corruption in Ukraine. And should Ukraine try to retake Crimea?
The wheat deal with Ukraine is extended for 2 months, helping to ease the global food crisis.
There are signs that Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive may have already begun.
Russia attacked the hometown of Ukraine’s Eurovision group shortly before its performance.
ACTIvE Here and now: of Ukraine The Patriot air defense system was likely damaged by Russian airstrikes.
Special report
Russia’s war in Ukraine is changing the world: See our report on its ripple effects in all corners of the globe.
Early developments
You can read past recaps here. For more in-depth context and stories, you can find more of NPR’s coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR The state of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/22/1176391571/russia-ukraine-war-news
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2023: World No. 6 Calderano loses in first round
- Lose the shoes! It’s time to get ready for Barefoot-Boy Summer | life and style
- Zelenskyy points guns as Russia claims to take over Bakhmut : NPR
- The Heartbreaking Reason Why Priyanka Chopra Was Pushed To Quit Bollywood / Bright Side
- Resource Roundup: Howard County Launches $20,000 Agricultural Technology Grant
- BBC accused of defaming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi trial
- The best and wackiest courses
- Buy one get one free at Chipotle if you wear a hockey jersey on Tuesday
- The Beauty Market in 2023: A State of Fashion Special Report
- Stock market today: Wall Street waits before pivotal talks to avoid US default | national news
- Google’s Bard AI Says Urgent Steps Should Be Taken to Limit Google’s Power (*Check Notes*)
- Immunization experts concerned about low doses of Omicron boosters