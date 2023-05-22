Department Details Budget measures 2023/24





The Department of Health has today set out the measures being implemented following the announcement of the United States Secretary of State Budget 2023/24.

The plans are detailed in an Equality Impact Assessment (EQIA) which has been published for public consultation. The department anticipates a funding gap of around 732 million for this financial year. In a letter today to the party’s health spokespeople, Department of Health Permanent Secretary Peter May said: I want to stress that, like all other departments, we are in the impossible position of being asked to meet our responsibilities contradictory. This includes trying to balance our responsibilities to live within the budget we are given, to act in the public interest and to protect services. It requires decisions that we do not want to make and that are not in the best interests of the health and social care system. The shortfall of £732 million includes estimated wage pressures of £375 million, including the costs of fully implementing the English Agenda for Change staff pay offer. Funding this pay offer under the current budget deal would require widespread cuts on an unprecedented scale, with severe and lasting implications for health and social care services. In his letter to the party representatives, Mr. May stated: Given the legislative basis supported by the Secretary of State’s guidance, I have come to the conclusion that making such a decision would be outside my authority as Permanent Secretary. This means that, as things currently stand, it will not be possible to offer a payment price. I am very aware of the potential impact this could have on staff and industrial relations. The department had already made public plans for system-wide savings and efficiencies of up to 260 million, which will reduce the funding gap to about 470 million. While some impacts from these measures are unavoidable, measures up to this value can be achieved without long-term or irreversible damage to services. Given the scale of the budget shortfall, an additional saving of 100 million is now planned. The Department’s priority is to mitigate where possible both the immediate impact on frontline services and the long-term irreversible consequences for the health and care system. Cost-saving measures are not currently proposed for home care packages, nursing and residential care placements, or reduced spending on community aids and adaptations for clients living in their own homes. The 100 million savings includes an additional 55 million in savings to Trusts and a 34.6 million reduction in Waiting List Initiative funding. The Department will invest a further £61.4m in Waiting List Initiative funding this year to help protect delivery for patients seeking assessments and other time-critical treatments. Intensive efforts will be made to mitigate the impact of the reduced level of funding. The continued effort to increase basic health service activity should result in more assessments and treatments being provided at home. A reduction in cancellations and no-shows will support this goal. Importantly, Waitlist Initiative funding will initially continue at the level of recent years, with the main impact of the reduction being felt in the latter part of 2023/24. This will allow more time for mitigation measures to make a difference. The £100m savings also include reductions in the core grant scheme for community and voluntary groups; discontinuing the COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance Program; and ending funding for Covid-related support for dental services. Notes to editors: The Department’s Health Equity Impact Assessment (EQIA) for the 2023/24 budget can be read on the Department’s website. The EQIA public consultation will last 12 weeks. The Department had to proceed with these actions prior to the consultation to ensure that sufficient savings could be made to balance the budget. Delaying implementation would inevitably lead to the need for deeper cuts. The outcome of the consultation will however be used to determine whether further mitigation measures are possible, and to inform our allocation of additional funding if it becomes available. The Permanent Secretaries’ letter to party health spokespersons can be read on the Department’s website. For media enquiries, please contact the DoH Press Office by emailing [email protected]. Follow us on Twitter @healthdpt. The Executive Information Service operates an out-of-hours service For media inquiries 6pm to 8am Monday to Friday and weekends and public holidays only. The press officer can be contacted on 028 9037 8110. Share this page







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/news/department-details-202324-budget-measures The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos