Ohio Sprague Treasurer Appears at Israel Bond International Leadership Conference | Local News





Ohio State Treasurer Robert Sprague participated in a panel discussion March 13 at the Israel Bonds 2023 International Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. David Rubenstein, co-chairman of the Carlyle Group and host of a Bloomberg TV show, served as a moderator. Sprague was asked about his first-hand experience with Israel bonds, specifically Ohio’s treasury investment portfolio, and why Ohio supports Israel through Israel bonds. Sprague said that when he served in the Ohio House, he became a lead co-sponsor of legislation to allow the state and Ohio counties to double their bond holdings in Israel. The original bill was later dissolved in Ohio Anti-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Act, further supporting the State of Israel, according to a press release. The Ohio Treasurer’s office holds $182,500,000 in Israeli bonds and has purchased $20 million so far this year. Since taking office in 2019, the Ohio treasurer has purchased $202.5 million in Israeli bonds, Sprague said in the release. They diversify our portfolio, provide a strong rate of return and have proven reliability over 71 years. They have been a worthwhile investment for the citizens of Ohio. The Israel/Israel Bond Development Corporation ranks among Israel’s most valued economic and strategic resources, with a proven track record of success spanning over 71 years and is valued for its reliability. The organization has helped build every sector of the Israeli economy, according to the release. Worldwide sales have exceeded $48 billion since the first bonds were issued in 1951, the release said.

