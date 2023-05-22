News: British International School in the heart of Tokyo





Located in the heart of one of the world’s most exciting cities, the British School Tokyo (BST) has built a reputation for providing a holistic and quality education. Accredited by the Council of International Schools, BST delivers the UK curriculum from Early Years to A-levels, as well as the International General Certificate of Secondary Education. This truly international, co-educational school enrolls 1,034 students aged 3 to 18, representing over 65 different nationalities. The international teaching staff of 216 includes 61 Japanese educators. Currently, BST includes three campuses. The Shibuya campus houses 350 students aged three to seven. In addition to its ideal central location, the campus features classroom facilities for each year group, a music studio, two sports halls and two outdoor play areas. In addition, the school has access to various local facilities for specialized sports activities. The Showa Campus is home to BST students in Years 4 to 13 who enjoy modern classrooms, libraries and study areas, along with access to two art studios, computer and general science laboratories, two sports halls, three sports pitches and a swimming pool . In August 2022, BST opened a Senior School Study Centre, offering students in years 12 and 13 independent and collaborative study spaces, a conference room for meetings of prefects and students, a higher education advisory meeting room and spaces for other support provided by senior school staff. The new Azabudai Hills campus will open its doors to students from Kindergarten to Year 6 in August 2023. On its website the school says: This exciting development will see Primary children from BST’s current Showa and Shibuya campuses united on one campus.” The choices for extracurricular activities in music, art, drama and clubs are too numerous to mention! Here’s a sample for elementary school students: dance, choir, percussion, ukulele, hip hop, soccer, table tennis, volleyball, Japanese calligraphy, origami, and creative writing. Some of the many secondary options: Dance, Basketball, Volleyball, Swimming, Cricket, Triathlon Running Club, DJ and Music Production, Jazz Band, Chamber Choir, Secondary Orchestra, Brass Band, Advanced String Ensemble, Global Cooking, Model United Nations, Skills Sketchbook, VEX Robotics and much more. BST hires certified, experienced teachers of various profiles who wish to teach abroad, including couples with a non-teaching partner. Candidates do not need to have an academic degree in the subject they will be teaching and there is no age limit for certified teachers to obtain a work visa. Teaching abroad benefits include moving allowances, settlement and monthly housing subsidies. Basic furniture is provided as well as relocation flights. Full tuition is offered as a taxable benefit. Professional development opportunities are also provided for teachers. Local health insurance is provided, with a percentage paid by the employee. To gain access to the full profile of the British School in Tokyo in the Search Associates database, including a list of every vacancy, candidates can apply for membership by clicking here. Already registered overseas teaching candidates can easily access the school profile directly through their dashboards. Please note: the information presented for this school was valid at the date published. This information is subject to change and the most up-to-date information can be found on the school profile.



